Mohanlal says he is open to Drishyam crossover with Ajay Devgn, calls part 3 ‘a big headache’

Mohanlal has been busy promoting his directorial debut Barroz 3D, which released in theatres last week. For fans waiting on an update to Drishyam 3, the actor had some interesting points to make. In an interview with India Today Digital, the actor shared that he would also be open to the idea of a crossover with Ajay Devgn, who starred in the Hindi remake of the film. (Also read: Mohanlal breaks silence on lukewarm box office response of Barroz: ‘It’s a gift for audience') Mohanlal in Drishyam 2 and Ajay Devgn in the Hindi remake.

What Mohanlal said

When Mohanlal was asked whether there is a chance of a crossover of Drishyam that would star him and Ajay Devgn, he said: “I have no idea. Let it happen. I will also pray for that.”

On Drishyam 3

Talking about Drishyam 3, Mohanlal said: “I have no idea. It's in the process, in the pipeline. It is not that easy to bring out a good sequel. It is a big challenge. Part three is a big headache for them, for the director and for all of us. But we are in the process. It will happen some day, I am also praying for it to happen.”

Drishyam 2, the Malayalam film starring Mohanlal, was written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. Its Hindi remake starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta. Directed by debutant director Abhishek Pathak, it released in theatres on 2022. It was a huge box office success, one that crossed the ₹300-crore barrier in worldwide gross earnings.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal’s latest release Barroz is a Malayalam fantasy thriller which stars the superstar in titular role, along with Maya Rao West, Cesar Lorente Raton, Ignacio Mateos, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Nerea Camacho and Tuhin Menon in key roles. The film’s Hindi version released in theatres on December 25.

Meanwhile, Ajay will be next seen in Azad.