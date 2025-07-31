Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan promises a new twist with ‘gharwalon ki sarkaar’; announces premiere date

Bigg Boss 19 teaser: Fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on the next season of Bigg Boss amid speculations of which star will be unveiled as a contestant this time. On Thursday, JioHotstar finally shared the much-anticipated teaser for Bigg Boss 19 has been unveiled, announcing its grand premiere on August 24. Salman Khan was seen in the teaser, sharing what viewers can expect this time! Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan will return as the host of the reality show.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 19

The show will stream on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM and air on COLORS at 10:30 PM. This year, the show takes a bold new turn with the theme Gharwalon ki Sarkaar!, signalling a shift in power inside the house. For the first time, power won’t rest with one; the house will run on everyone’s say. The makers have not unveiled the names of the contestants yet.

Salman Khan on this season's theme

Salman returns as the host, guide, and mentor to all the contestants this season, too. In the teaser, he is seen in a Nehru jacket, imitating a politician's speech and saying, “Friends and enemies, brace yourselves because this time it's the housemates who will rule. Too much fun is guaranteed!”

Reflecting the show’s new twist, Salman said, "I have been a part of Bigg Boss for very long now and as we all know, Bigg Boss reinvents the game every year aur iss baar, it is gharwalo ki sarkar. And when too many people start pulling the strings, it’s bound to get messy. That’s when the cracks show, and the house turns into a warzone. After all these years, I can honestly say I’m just as kicked as you are to see how it all plays out."

Mark your calendars – Bigg Boss 19 premieres August 24, streaming at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and airing at 10:30 PM on COLORS.