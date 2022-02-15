Mohit Raina’s wife Aditi hides face in Valentine’s Day selfie, fan says ‘Mahadev, Parvati ji ko clearly dikhaiye’

Mohit Raina shared a bunch of photos from his Valentine's Day celebrations with his wife Aditi on Instagram. While some of the selfies show Mohit and Aditi posing with their masks on, in one photo, she appears to hide her face as Mohit smiles for the camera.

Mohit's photo carousel suggests that the couple went on a bike ride on Valentine's Day and spent some quality time together reading a book, sipping on coffee and munching on snacks.

In the comments section of Mohit's post, fans hailed the duo for setting couple goals with their simple Valentine's Day celebrations. Many also addressed Mohit as ‘Mahadev’, referring to his titular role in the popular TV show Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev. One fan jokingly commented: “Mahadev, Parvati jii ko clearly dikhaiye (Mahadev, please show Parvati ji clearly)," referring to Aditi as Parvati. “Mere Shiv-Parvati," read another comment while one more added: “Parvati ji ko chhupay hai aap, Mahadev (You've hidden Parvati ji)."

Mohit surprised his fans with the wedding announcement on January 1. “Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents, we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey,” he wrote along with photos from the Rajasthan wedding.

Talking about his wife Aditi, who is not from the entertainment industry and comes from a tech background, Mohit had told Hindustan Times in an interview: “We met a few years back. After a few years of our friendship, which developed with due course of time, we mutually decided to take it ahead. It was during the pandemic (second wave), I met her family to ask for her hand. Then, families met and decided to take it ahead."

