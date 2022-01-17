On Bigg Boss 15, Shilpa Shetty asks Rakhi Sawant not to link Shamita Shetty with Karan Kundrra: ‘Ek Kundra kaafi hai’

Rajia Adatia, who had earlier made an exit from the Bigg Boss 15 house, is back as a guest on the show. Colors has released a new promo to tease his unexpected return and how the contestants react to it.

The promo was shared by Colors with the caption, “Kya Rajiv ki entry se sidetrack hogi sabki strategy? (Will everyone's strategy be affected by Rajiv's entry)?”

In the promo, Rajiv returns in style, dressed up like a magician in a black sherwani. As the contestants gather around him in surprise, he says that he will have a say in deciding the destinies of the contestants and their ticket to finale is in his hands. “Main aapko bahut mushkil dene wala hoon (I am going to give you a lot of trouble),” he says.

In another, longer promo that was shown in the end of Sunday's episode, Rajiv is seen addressing the contestants, “There were allegations on me that I was always in someone else's control. Now I am running these housemates.”

Rajiv is very close to Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty, who is among the strongest contenders to win the show. Shamita and sister Shilpa Shetty consider him as their brother.

Sunday's promo also showed how the contestants got to talk to their family members virtually. Shamita got to talk to her mom and could hear Shilpa as well. Shilpa even gave a message to Rakhi Sawant, “Tanka bhidana band kar de please, ek Kundra kaafi hai humare ghar mein abhi (please stop linking Shamita and Karan Kundrra, one Raj Kundra is enough at our home right now)." Rakhi laughed over it and gave Shamita a hug.

On Sunday's episode, Rakhi had said in front of everyone, “Karan aur Shamita ek saath mein bohot achche lagte hai, yeh beech mein kya kar rahi hai, mujhe nahi maalum (Karan and Shamita look very good together. I don’t know what Tejasswi Prakash is doing in between them).”

Even Salman, who also linked Shamita and Karan, said in humour, “Karan ko Shamita se bhidata hoon kyunki phir dono beheno ka surname ek hi hoga-- Kundra (Let me set Karan up with Shamita. Then both sisters will have the same surname - Kundra).”

