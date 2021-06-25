Priyank Sharma on rumours of cheating on Benafsha Soonawalla: ‘Every couple has their ups and downs’

Actor Priyank Sharma addressed rumours of his relationship with VJ Benafsha Soonawalla being in trouble. It was reported that the two had broken up and some news articles even claimed that he cheated on her.

Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla participated together in Bigg Boss 11 and became close on the show. After claiming that they were just friends for a long time, they confirmed their relationship with Instagram posts last year. They have been together for around three-and-a-half years now.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Priyank was asked about rumours of him cheating on Benafsha and their break-up. “Things have been fine. Every couple has their ups and downs, I believe. That’s a part of the entire relationship. If you are holding yourself very strongly, I believe you can surpass from anything you feel like. Woh tumhare upar hai, kitna effort daal rahe ho (It depends on how much effort you put in),” he said.

Priyank said that he was approached by a lot of reporters at the time of these rumours, and asked if he was still with Benafsha. “But till the time that I am not wanting to announce or maybe not wanting to tell, why to just cook up any kind of story for no reason? So that’s why me and Ben stopped posting our pictures also. Nazar thodi si lagne lag gayi thi. Humne rok diya (Our relationship was attracting the evil eye, we stopped it),” he added, saying that sometimes, people ‘unintentionally’ cast an evil eye, so he would rather keep his relationship private.

Last year, in an interview with a leading daily, Priyank said that while he and Benafsha were drawn to each other during Bigg Boss 11, they began dating only much later. “We developed feelings for each other, but didn’t want to make any commitment without being sure. Once out in the real world, we spent a lot of time together and realised that we were in love,” he said.