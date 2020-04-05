Bigg Boss 11’s Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla finally confirm relationship with romantic photo

tv

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 18:53 IST

Former Bigg Boss contestants Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla, who became close during their stint on the eleventh season of the popular reality show, finally made their relationship official on Saturday, after more than two years of maintaining the ‘just friends’ stance. The couple shared romantic Instagram posts to confirm that they are dating.

Priyank shared a picture in which he was seen kissing Benafsha on the cheek and wrote, “Confirmation,” followed by a heart emoji. She shared the same picture on her own account and captioned it with the lyrics of Justin Bieber’s Habitual. “Can’t nobody keep me like you, Call it unconventional, My love is habitual,” she wrote.

Congratulatory messages poured in from several people, including actors Karan Wahi, Hina Khan and Aparshakti Khurana, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, comedian Balraj Syal and actor-singer Meiyang Chang.

In an interview with IANS last year, Benafsha denied that she was in a relationship with Priyank. “We are just friends and will always be buddies,” she said. However, their Bigg Boss 11 co-contestant Vikas Gupta let the cat out of the bag and revealed in an interview that they were dating.

Priyank and Benafsha, who fell in love on Bigg Boss 11, were in relationships with other people at the time. Priyank was dating his Splitsvilla 10 co-contestant Divya Agarwal, while Benafsha was seeing Varun Sood.

Divya became uncomfortable with Priyank and Benafsha’s intimacy on Bigg Boss 11 and entered the show to break up with him on national television. However, Priyank claimed in an open letter that his relationship with Divya ended in July 2017, before Bigg Boss 11.

Varun, meanwhile, claimed that he ended his relationship with Benafsha because of Priyank. He went on to confirm that they were dating, despite their claim of being just friends, and said that he had blocked both of them.

Interestingly, Varun and Divya participated in the reality show Ace of Space, where they fell in love with each other. The two are currently in a live-in relationship with each other.

