Priyank Sharma on relationship with Benafsha Soonawalla: ‘We developed feelings for each other in Bigg Boss 11’

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 13:52 IST

After years of denying their relationship and hiding behind the ‘just friends’ tag, Bigg Boss 11 contestants Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla announced that they were dating with a romantic Instagram post last week. The two have been together for the last two and a half years.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Priyank said that though he and Benafsha developed feelings for each other during their stint on Bigg Boss 11, they began dating only after spending a lot of time with each other outside the show.

Priyank said, “I had met Ben through common pals. We became good friends and I got to know her better during Bigg Boss. Both of us were single when we entered the house. We felt a strong connection, especially after I re-entered the house post my eviction. We developed feelings for each other, but didn’t want to make any commitment without being sure. Once out in the real world, we spent a lot of time together and realised that we were in love. It has been exactly two-and-a-half years since Ben and I are together. She gives me a sense of completeness and we fit together like missing pieces of a puzzle.”

Talking about why it took him and Benafsha so long to come out in the open about their relationship, Priyank said, “We took a lot of time to work on the relationship and didn’t make it public earlier because we wanted our space and privacy. Also, in the current situation, there is a lot of uncertainty about the future and that made us realise that life is too short to keep something so beautiful private anymore.”

Incidentally, Priyank’s Splitsvilla 10 co-contestant and ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal claimed that they were in a relationship when he got close to Benafsha, who was reportedly dating Varun Sood at the time.

A hurt Divya even entered Bigg Boss 11 to break up with Priyank on national television. However, he later claimed that they had already parted ways before the show. Varun, meanwhile, claimed that his relationship with Benafsha ended because of Priyank.

