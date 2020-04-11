Badshah wants to ‘meet and record a song’ with Genda Phool writer Ratan Kahar, would share royalties of song

bollywood

Badshah has addressed the plagiarism accusations against him as his latest song Genda Phool is said to be a plagiarised version of Ratan Kahar’s Bengali folk song. The rapper has already extended monetary help to Ratan and now plans to record a song with him once the lockdown is over.

Turning down claims of plagiarising the song without Ratan’s permission, Badshah told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “If it was a case of plagiarism, we would be facing the consequences by now. The original song has been recreated several times in the past, even in Bengali films, and Ratan ji has never been credited. It’s sad because royalties are an artiste’s only source of income. I want to share the royalty of this song with him.”

The rapper has now promised to “meet him and record a song with him.”

Badshah’s version of Genda Phool features Jacqueline Fernandez and singer Payal Dev. The song also comprises of Bengali lyrics “Borlok er Bitilo, lomba lomba chul.....lal genda phool,” which are said to have been picked from Borloker Bitilo, written by Ratan Kahar in the 1970s.

Badshah had earlier shared a detailed post about how he was trying to reach out to Ratan but was unaware of his whereabouts. According to a report in IANS, Ratan lives in Birbhum district’s Siuri town with his family. On being made aware of the song, Ratan had said, “It feels great that such a renowned artist has used my song and has expressed his desire to help me. I have watched his video and I liked it.” He had added, “I hope Badshah will help me. I expect a little monetary help from him. I live in a poverty-stricken condition and will be glad to receive his help.”

Soon after, Badshah extended monetary help to the 80-year-old singer-songwriter by paying him Rs 5 lakh. He also announced that he will be sharing the royalty of the new song with him.

