Ravi Dubey talks about his falling-out with Nia Sharma: ‘It never showed on screen’

Ravi Dubey recalled his fight with Nia Sharma years ago and how she is now one of the people he is ‘fondest’ of in the television fraternity. He also praised her for being true to herself, without caring about what other people think.

During the shoot of their show Jamai Raja, Ravi and Nia could not see eye-to-eye. However, they have since sorted out their differences and are close friends now.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Ravi reflected on his fight with Nia and said, “It’s just by the virtue of working together for all these years. Both me and Nia, we handled that grey area in our relationship with a lot of grace and professionalism. It never showed on screen that we weren’t necessarily talking to each other.”

“I think it was largely to do with how we would approach work. I am highly rehearsal-obsessed but Nia is a very spontaneous actor, which works in her favour beautifully. I don’t know how that friction started, I don’t have a clear memory of it, but I am guessing this would be the reason. But now, Nia is the one person in the industry that I am the fondest of and I think she has this candid, uninhibited nature, which is very rare. People mostly project something which is a more likeable version of themselves, Nia ke baare mein sabse achchi baat jo hai woh hai ki (Nia’s best quality is that) she doesn’t care,” he added.

Previously, Nia told Hindustan Times that things with Ravi were so bad at one point that they were ‘ready to kill each other’. She said that the channel, Zee TV, had to intervene and play peacemaker between them.

Ravi and Nia were seen together in the second season of Jamai 2.0, a digital spin-off of their show, earlier this year. The show was out on Zee5.