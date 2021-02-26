IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Nia Sharma recalls fight with Jamai 2.0 co-star Ravi Dubey: ‘Channel had to intervene’
Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey stopped talking during Jamai Raja but are close friends now.
Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey stopped talking during Jamai Raja but are close friends now.
web series

Nia Sharma recalls fight with Jamai 2.0 co-star Ravi Dubey: ‘Channel had to intervene’

Ahead of the release of Jamai 2.0 season 2, Nia Sharma talked to Hindustan Times about what caused her fallout with co-star Ravi Dubey several years ago. The two have now resolved their differences.
READ FULL STORY
By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:18 AM IST

Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma sucked audiences into the television show Jamai Raja with their undeniable chemistry. The show, which went on air in 2014 and ended after a successful three-year run, returned with a digital spin-off titled Jamai 2.0 in 2019.

Ahead of the release of the second season of Jamai 2.0, Nia got candid about what to expect from the show, performing intimate scenes and her fallout with Ravi.

Nia said that with Jamai 2.0 season 2, “The idea was to make it hotter, more lavish, more glossy, and I think we have pretty much succeeded in that. It is a very well-thought-out plan to revamp SidNi (what their characters, Siddharth and Roshni, are lovingly called by fans). Ravi and I have had our own journey of grooming on the show.”

Jamai 2.0 is a lot bolder in content than Jamai Raja but Nia was not in the least hesitant about repelling the original fans of the show. “I have never been apprehensive of anything in life, especially when it comes to getting bold on-screen. Why make such a fuss out of things like that? I have spent a considerable amount of time on TV playing demure roles, the nice girl, and then, I have very smoothly transitioned to the OTT platforms,” she said.

When Nia made her digital debut in 2017 with Twisted, the web space was still growing, and ‘no one expected a girl from TV to come and do it’. “There were so many eyeballs that I kissed a girl, I made out on screen, I dressed a certain way… The entire brouhaha about the show Twisted was so much that nobody could take ekdum se hua kya (what suddenly happened). Now, we have gone overboard and OTT is just another term that we use, it is taking over films and TV,” she said.

"I know my professional limits, I know what I can do on the screen and if given an opportunity, I would do complete justice to whatever I have been given to do, but obviously, keeping the classiness alive. Nothing should come across as cheap or vulgar. Being bold on-screen is just going out there and doing the scenes you are getting an opportunity to do, which you might not have been able to perform on TV. That’s how I look at it and I have been pretty comfortable doing what I have been doing,” she added.


Nia also opened up about her infamous fallout with Ravi, several years ago. Things got so bad between them that they were not even on talking terms for more than a year. “I was 23 back then. I had not come across someone who was just so into their scenes and would rehearse so much. Ravi and I had very different ways of working, maybe that was something that hit me, due to which we kind of did not talk,” she said.

Also read: On Shahid Kapoor's birthday, former step-father Rajesh Khattar recalls his teenage romances, living like 'normal family'

“Things escalated because we stopped talking. Everything we would do would irritate each other. It went to a point that we were ready to kill each other, it was that bad a situation on the set. I would hate to go on the set because I had to see his face and I am sure he felt the same way. (laughs) The channel had to intervene and take us on a conference call to tell us, ‘Guys, the show is doing amazingly well but whatever you guys are up to, it is showing on screen, so please get over that and be professional enough.’ That was the situation and from there, I think we have gone to and fro on many things. Our animosity dissolved, we became better and better friends, and now we are the thickest. Now, it is like a family thing,” she added.

The grapevine is abuzz with rumours that Nia is in a relationship with her Twisted co-star Rrahul Sudhir. However, when asked about it, she chose to neither confirm nor deny the news. “Honestly, my life is completely out there. There is nothing that I do not post on Instagram. But if there is something that is not there, maybe I don’t want to talk about it or genuinely don’t see a point in bringing it out in front of the world. Not that I will say I don’t know Rrahul; of course, he is my friend. But I choose not to comment on this. If I wanted to, it would be right there on Instagram,” she said.

Jamai 2.0 season 2 premieres this Friday (February 26) on Zee5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nia sharma jamai raja ravi dubey ott

Related Stories

Rohit Shetty with Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made In India winner Nia Sharma.
Rohit Shetty with Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made In India winner Nia Sharma.
tv

Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India winner is Nia Sharma, says a reply to those who thought she was ‘only about make-up, styling’

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 31, 2020 08:46 AM IST
Television star Nia Sharma won the special edition of adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made In India, which saw contestants from previous seasons competing against each other.
READ FULL STORY
Naagin 4 actor Nia Sharma opens up on her exit from the franchise.
Naagin 4 actor Nia Sharma opens up on her exit from the franchise.
tv

Naagin 4 star Nia Sharma says her exit from the show not due to her high fees, accepts ‘It will cost me a lot of money’

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 29, 2020 01:23 PM IST
Actor Nia Sharma, who won’t be a part of Naagin 5, says her high fees is not the reason for her exit from the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey stopped talking during Jamai Raja but are close friends now.
Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey stopped talking during Jamai Raja but are close friends now.
web series

Nia Sharma recalls fight with Ravi Dubey: 'Channel had to intervene'

By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:18 AM IST
Ahead of the release of Jamai 2.0 season 2, Nia Sharma talked to Hindustan Times about what caused her fallout with co-star Ravi Dubey several years ago. The two have now resolved their differences.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varanasi-girl Vindhya Tiwary recently shot for ‘Game of the Sexes’ in Moradabad. (Sourced photo)
Varanasi-girl Vindhya Tiwary recently shot for ‘Game of the Sexes’ in Moradabad. (Sourced photo)
web series

Vindhya Tiwary: I hope this year takes me to the next level

By Deep Saxena
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:40 PM IST
The year 2021 is turning out be the best phase for actor Vindhya Tiwary. Her track in the TV show ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’ got aired recently then the UPite shot for her first OTT series ‘Game of the Sexes’ in Moradabad and next, she is soon expected to make her film debut.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Evan Peters as Quicksilver in WandaVision.
Evan Peters as Quicksilver in WandaVision.
web series

WandaVision: Kevin Feige on bringing in Evan Peters as Pietro instead of Aaron

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:37 PM IST
  • WandaVision left fans stunned when they introduced Evan Peters as Pietro instead of bringing back Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige weighs in on the recasting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rumana Molla recently wrapped OTT series ‘Games of Sexes’ in Moradabad (Sourced photo)
Rumana Molla recently wrapped OTT series ‘Games of Sexes’ in Moradabad (Sourced photo)
web series

Rumana Molla: I always want to give my best shot

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Actor Rumana Molla has featured in number of projects including ‘Pyar Ka Panchnama2’, ‘Irada’ and ‘DevDD’. Recently, she wrapped OTT series ‘Games of Sexes’ in Moradabad, in which she plays a central character.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tandav stars Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles.
Tandav stars Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles.
web series

Tandav: Top Amazon India executive questioned by police over Saif Ali Khan show

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Top Amazon India executive questioned by police over Tandav.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cast member Gina Carano poses at the premiere for the television series "The Mandalorian" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)
Cast member Gina Carano poses at the premiere for the television series "The Mandalorian" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)
web series

Gina Carano addresses The Mandalorian firing, says she was 'bullied' by Disney

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:17 AM IST
Actor Gina Carano, who was fired from the hit drama series The Mandalorian over inflammatory social media posts, recently opened up about it, calling out Disney for 'bullying' her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Bandish Bandits’ actor recently shot OTT series ‘Hastinapur’ and film ‘Satyamev Jayate2’ in Lucknow (Sourced photo)
‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Bandish Bandits’ actor recently shot OTT series ‘Hastinapur’ and film ‘Satyamev Jayate2’ in Lucknow (Sourced photo)
web series

‘Changing my looks, quitting TV worked for me’

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:55 PM IST
The decision of leaving TV after 25 years worked wonders for ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ actor Rituraj K Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhishek Banerjee is best known for his roles in film Stree and web series Mirzapur, Paatal Lok and Typewriter.
Abhishek Banerjee is best known for his roles in film Stree and web series Mirzapur, Paatal Lok and Typewriter.
web series

Abhishek Banerjee: I realized last year what being famous means

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Actor Abhishek Banerjee recently won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor (Web Series) for his role Paatal Lok.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mona Singh had two web shows release last year -Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain S3 and Black Widows and shot for Lal Singh Chaddha.
Mona Singh had two web shows release last year -Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain S3 and Black Widows and shot for Lal Singh Chaddha.
web series

Mona Singh: Never be insecure. If you are talented, you will get your due

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:03 PM IST
The actor feels nepotism might give you a break but if you don’t have talent you won’t grow. It all comes down to how confident you are of your talent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amrita is happy that her latest web series, Jeet Ki Zidd, has been appreciated and that it inspired people as well.
Amrita is happy that her latest web series, Jeet Ki Zidd, has been appreciated and that it inspired people as well.
web series

Amrita Puri: Post Aisha, I got praise but not good work

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:43 PM IST
The actor says she had to work hard to break that image and was disappointed when she didn’t get good offers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Bhadhana recently became one of the few YouTubers to get 20 million plus subscribers on his channel.
Amit Bhadhana recently became one of the few YouTubers to get 20 million plus subscribers on his channel.
web series

Amit Bhadhana: Mummy aaj bhi bol deti hai, chal jaa doodh la

By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Comedian and social media personality Amit Bhadhana was one of the first to recently hit the 20 million subscriber mark on YouTube.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kathryn Hahn debuts as Agatha Harkness, Teyonah Parris appears as Spectrum
Kathryn Hahn debuts as Agatha Harkness, Teyonah Parris appears as Spectrum
web series

WandaVision Ep 7: Agatha and Spectrum's debut floods the internet with memes

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:10 PM IST
WandaVision dropped its seventh episode today. The new episode was packed with a number of developments that left fans going gaga.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actors Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma in a still from web show Jamai Raja 2.0.
Actors Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma in a still from web show Jamai Raja 2.0.
web series

Small screen to OTT screen: TV shows get new lease of life

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:44 PM IST
The popular characters of television shows such as Qubool Hai, Jamai Raja etc, are back in new avatar with new story, but on a new platform.
READ FULL STORY
Close
From TV to films to the web platforms, actor Sharad Kelkar has had quite a smooth transition from one medium to the other.
From TV to films to the web platforms, actor Sharad Kelkar has had quite a smooth transition from one medium to the other.
web series

Sharad Kelkar: Good actors who could not make in TV and films are getting a chance now, thanks to OTT

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Actor Sharad Kelkar who was seen in web series Black Widows and film Laxmii that opted for a direct-to-OTT release, says it is finally that people understood the worth of the web platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharib Hashmi in Lucknow (Sourced photo)
Sharib Hashmi in Lucknow (Sourced photo)
web series

Sharib Hashmi: No role is big or small

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Known for his roles in OTT series ‘The Family Man’, ‘Scam 1992…’ and film ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, actor Sharib Hashmi feels that finally he has arrived.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac