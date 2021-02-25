IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / On Shahid Kapoor's birthday, former step-father Rajesh Khattar recalls his teenage romances, living like 'normal family'
Shahir Kapoor and Rajesh Khattar pose together.
Shahir Kapoor and Rajesh Khattar pose together.
bollywood

On Shahid Kapoor's birthday, former step-father Rajesh Khattar recalls his teenage romances, living like 'normal family'

  • On Shahid Kapoor's 40th birthday, his former step-father Rajesh Khattar recalled the 'normal family' dynamic they shared as Shahid was growing up.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:49 PM IST

Actor Rajesh Khattar, who was married to Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azeem from 1990 to 2001, has said that they shared a 'normal relationship of a father, mother and a child' during that time. Shahid's father is the actor-filmmaker Pankaj Kapur. Rajesh and Neelima's other son, Ishaan Khatter, is also an actor.

On Shahid's 40th birthday on Thursday, Rajesh recalled old memories. He talked all about Shahid's teenages romances and more.

He told Pinkvilla, “He was a very good looking, sweet child, and there was an instant liking when I first met him. Eventually when we started living together, and it was like any other normal relationship of a father, mother and a child. In fact, from the time I first met him till he started staying with me, there was hardly a gap of a year and a half."

Rajesh said that Shahid began to show an inclination towards cinema in his teens, and wanted to enrol in Shiamak Dawar's dance academy. But since his grades were falling, it was decided that if Shahid could improve at school, he'd be allowed to pursue his desire to become an actor. "Let me tell you he scored above 80%, just because he wanted to do what he wanted to do. He was always very determined, which clearly showed," Rajesh said.

Also read: Neelima Azeem on divorce from Pankaj Kapur when Shahid Kapoor was 3.5 years old: ‘I didn’t decide to separate, he moved on’

Rajesh also spoke about learning parenting with Shahid. He said that he 'was a new father' and that they shared an unusual age difference. "However, once we were all settled in, ours was like any other normal family unit," he said, recalling the time he had tried to dissuade a teenage Shahid from dating a girl he didn't like, after Shahid brought a photograph of her home. "And like any worried father I took it quite seriously, not realising that it was a natural progression for any child of that age. In fact, I had gone way ahead imagining like a fool that one day these guys will get married, and I really didn't like the girl. So I was like he can’t keep the photograph," Rajesh recalled.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shahid kapoor ishaan khatter rajesh khattar pankaj kapur neelima azeem

Related Stories

Mira Rajput wishes Shahid Kapoor on his 40th birthday.
Mira Rajput wishes Shahid Kapoor on his 40th birthday.
bollywood

Mira Rajput gives Shahid Kapoor a birthday kiss and a goofy note

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:59 PM IST
  • As Shahid Kapoor turns 40, his wife Mira Rajput took to Instagram and penned a sweet birthday note for the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Shahid Kapoor holds Ishaan in his arms. Shahid celebrates his 40th birthday on Thursday.(Instagram)
Shahid Kapoor holds Ishaan in his arms. Shahid celebrates his 40th birthday on Thursday.(Instagram)
bollywood

Ishaan shares throwback pic from their childhood to wish Shahid on his birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:23 AM IST
  • Ishaan Khatter shared a throwback picture from their childhood to post a 'happy birthday' message for his half-brother, Shahid Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahir Kapoor and Rajesh Khattar pose together.
Shahir Kapoor and Rajesh Khattar pose together.
bollywood

On Shahid's birthday, former step-father Rajesh Khattar recalls teenage years

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:49 PM IST
  • On Shahid Kapoor's 40th birthday, his former step-father Rajesh Khattar recalled the 'normal family' dynamic they shared as Shahid was growing up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dharmendra paid a visit to some workers on his farm.
Dharmendra paid a visit to some workers on his farm.
bollywood

Dharmendra says 'I love you' to workers at his farm, shares video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:49 PM IST
Veteran actor Dharmendra has shared a video of himself with a few workers an his farm. It shows the actor paying the workers a visit and making them laugh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rhea Chakraborty was dating Sushant Singh Rajput at the time of his death.
Rhea Chakraborty was dating Sushant Singh Rajput at the time of his death.
bollywood

Chehre: Sushant's fans call for 'boycott' even after Rhea's removal from poster

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:53 PM IST
  • A faction of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's fans called for a boycott of the film Chehre, said to feature his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea was removed from the promotional materials of the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Daniel Weber received Sunny Leone and the children at the airport.
Daniel Weber received Sunny Leone and the children at the airport.
bollywood

Sunny Leon waits for her turn as Daniel showers kids with kisses at airport

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:40 PM IST
  • Sunny Leone, her daughter Nisha and sons Asher and Noah touched down in Mumbai after their trip to Kerala. They were welcomed by Daniel Weber.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza chose a simple but stunning look for her wedding,
Dia Mirza chose a simple but stunning look for her wedding,
bollywood

How did Dia Mirza achieve her sweet and stunning wedding look? Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:05 PM IST
A video showing Dia Mirza getting ready for her wedding has been shared online. The actor looked stunning on her wedding day and this is how her look was achieved.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Producer-director Siddharth Kumar Tewary has bought rights to an Argentinian show and adapting it for an OTT platform in India.
Producer-director Siddharth Kumar Tewary has bought rights to an Argentinian show and adapting it for an OTT platform in India.
bollywood

Indian adaptation underway for Spanish thriller The Cleaning Lady, Siddharth Kumar Tewary reveals details

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Argentinian show, The Cleaning Lady (La Chica Que Limpia) which was shot in Spanish, is being adapted for India by television producer-director Siddharth Kumar Tewary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome their second child.
Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome their second child.
bollywood

When Saif Ali Khan said he 'should've added a disclaimer' to son Taimur's name

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:52 PM IST
  • Actor Saif Ali Khan once said that he should've added a disclaimer to his son Taimur's name, after him and his wife, Kareena Kapoor, were criticised for picking that name.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover married in 2016.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover married in 2016.
bollywood

Sunkissed Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover bid the Maldives adieu, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:01 PM IST
  • Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were in Maldives for a brief holiday and shared lots of pictures from the island nation. Check out their latest pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput wishes Shahid Kapoor on his 40th birthday.
Mira Rajput wishes Shahid Kapoor on his 40th birthday.
bollywood

Mira Rajput gives Shahid Kapoor a birthday kiss and a goofy note

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:59 PM IST
  • As Shahid Kapoor turns 40, his wife Mira Rajput took to Instagram and penned a sweet birthday note for the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zareen Khan made her debut opposite Salman Khan in 2010's Veer.
Zareen Khan made her debut opposite Salman Khan in 2010's Veer.
bollywood

'I was called Fatrina': Zareen Khan on how Katrina Kaif comparisons affected her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:46 PM IST
  • Actor Zareen Khan has spoken about how being compared unfavourably to Katrina Kaif early in her career affected her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At Manikarnika bash, Kangana Ranaut spoke about Bollywood celebs not speaking about political issues.
At Manikarnika bash, Kangana Ranaut spoke about Bollywood celebs not speaking about political issues.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut mocks youths for not knowing Indian history, calls them 'monkeys'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:01 PM IST
  • Actor Kangana Ranaut in a new tweet called a group of youths 'primitive monkeys' for getting answers on history and current affairs wrong.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Old, autographed pics of Biswajit, Shammi Kapoor, Saira Banu and many other 60s stars go viral online.(Twitter)
Old, autographed pics of Biswajit, Shammi Kapoor, Saira Banu and many other 60s stars go viral online.(Twitter)
bollywood

Priyanka amplifies viral tweet with old pics of yesteryear stars

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:56 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra has amplified an author's tweet in which she'd shared pictures of yesteryear stars such as Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, Biswajit, Sadhna, Saira Banu, Asha Parekh and Sunil Dutt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan pays a visit to her father Saif Ali Khan, and his wife Kareena Kapoor.
Sara Ali Khan pays a visit to her father Saif Ali Khan, and his wife Kareena Kapoor.
bollywood

Sara comes bearing gifts for Saif-Kareena's second baby, her new half-brother

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:56 PM IST
  • A video of actor Sara Ali Khan arriving with gifts for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's second baby, has been shared online. Watch here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Time to Dance stars Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi in lead roles.
Time to Dance stars Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi in lead roles.
bollywood

Time to Dance trailer: Isabelle Kaif, Sooraj Pancholi find love through dance

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:22 PM IST
  • Time to Dance trailer continues the Indian dance film tradition of telling an engaging tale through a performing art form. Watch Isabelle Kaif in her debut role as Sooraj Pancholi makes a comeback.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan with Anaita Shroff Adajania.
Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan with Anaita Shroff Adajania.
bollywood

Kareena wishes Anaita Shroff on birthday but with a sassy comment for Saif

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:04 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor shared a sweet birthday wish for her friend and stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania on Instagram. She shared her photo with Saif Ali Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac