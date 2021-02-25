On Shahid Kapoor's birthday, former step-father Rajesh Khattar recalls his teenage romances, living like 'normal family'
- On Shahid Kapoor's 40th birthday, his former step-father Rajesh Khattar recalled the 'normal family' dynamic they shared as Shahid was growing up.
Actor Rajesh Khattar, who was married to Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azeem from 1990 to 2001, has said that they shared a 'normal relationship of a father, mother and a child' during that time. Shahid's father is the actor-filmmaker Pankaj Kapur. Rajesh and Neelima's other son, Ishaan Khatter, is also an actor.
On Shahid's 40th birthday on Thursday, Rajesh recalled old memories. He talked all about Shahid's teenages romances and more.
He told Pinkvilla, “He was a very good looking, sweet child, and there was an instant liking when I first met him. Eventually when we started living together, and it was like any other normal relationship of a father, mother and a child. In fact, from the time I first met him till he started staying with me, there was hardly a gap of a year and a half."
Rajesh said that Shahid began to show an inclination towards cinema in his teens, and wanted to enrol in Shiamak Dawar's dance academy. But since his grades were falling, it was decided that if Shahid could improve at school, he'd be allowed to pursue his desire to become an actor. "Let me tell you he scored above 80%, just because he wanted to do what he wanted to do. He was always very determined, which clearly showed," Rajesh said.
Also read: Neelima Azeem on divorce from Pankaj Kapur when Shahid Kapoor was 3.5 years old: ‘I didn’t decide to separate, he moved on’
Rajesh also spoke about learning parenting with Shahid. He said that he 'was a new father' and that they shared an unusual age difference. "However, once we were all settled in, ours was like any other normal family unit," he said, recalling the time he had tried to dissuade a teenage Shahid from dating a girl he didn't like, after Shahid brought a photograph of her home. "And like any worried father I took it quite seriously, not realising that it was a natural progression for any child of that age. In fact, I had gone way ahead imagining like a fool that one day these guys will get married, and I really didn't like the girl. So I was like he can’t keep the photograph," Rajesh recalled.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Shahid's birthday, former step-father Rajesh Khattar recalls teenage years
- On Shahid Kapoor's 40th birthday, his former step-father Rajesh Khattar recalled the 'normal family' dynamic they shared as Shahid was growing up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dharmendra says 'I love you' to workers at his farm, shares video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chehre: Sushant's fans call for 'boycott' even after Rhea's removal from poster
- A faction of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's fans called for a boycott of the film Chehre, said to feature his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea was removed from the promotional materials of the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leon waits for her turn as Daniel showers kids with kisses at airport
- Sunny Leone, her daughter Nisha and sons Asher and Noah touched down in Mumbai after their trip to Kerala. They were welcomed by Daniel Weber.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How did Dia Mirza achieve her sweet and stunning wedding look? Watch video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian adaptation underway for Spanish thriller The Cleaning Lady, Siddharth Kumar Tewary reveals details
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Saif Ali Khan said he 'should've added a disclaimer' to son Taimur's name
- Actor Saif Ali Khan once said that he should've added a disclaimer to his son Taimur's name, after him and his wife, Kareena Kapoor, were criticised for picking that name.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunkissed Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover bid the Maldives adieu, see pics
- Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were in Maldives for a brief holiday and shared lots of pictures from the island nation. Check out their latest pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput gives Shahid Kapoor a birthday kiss and a goofy note
- As Shahid Kapoor turns 40, his wife Mira Rajput took to Instagram and penned a sweet birthday note for the actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I was called Fatrina': Zareen Khan on how Katrina Kaif comparisons affected her
- Actor Zareen Khan has spoken about how being compared unfavourably to Katrina Kaif early in her career affected her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut mocks youths for not knowing Indian history, calls them 'monkeys'
- Actor Kangana Ranaut in a new tweet called a group of youths 'primitive monkeys' for getting answers on history and current affairs wrong.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka amplifies viral tweet with old pics of yesteryear stars
- Priyanka Chopra has amplified an author's tweet in which she'd shared pictures of yesteryear stars such as Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, Biswajit, Sadhna, Saira Banu, Asha Parekh and Sunil Dutt.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara comes bearing gifts for Saif-Kareena's second baby, her new half-brother
- A video of actor Sara Ali Khan arriving with gifts for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's second baby, has been shared online. Watch here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Time to Dance trailer: Isabelle Kaif, Sooraj Pancholi find love through dance
- Time to Dance trailer continues the Indian dance film tradition of telling an engaging tale through a performing art form. Watch Isabelle Kaif in her debut role as Sooraj Pancholi makes a comeback.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena wishes Anaita Shroff on birthday but with a sassy comment for Saif
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox