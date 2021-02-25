On Shahid Kapoor's birthday, former step-father Rajesh Khattar recalls his teenage romances, living like 'normal family'

Actor Rajesh Khattar, who was married to Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azeem from 1990 to 2001, has said that they shared a 'normal relationship of a father, mother and a child' during that time. Shahid's father is the actor-filmmaker Pankaj Kapur. Rajesh and Neelima's other son, Ishaan Khatter, is also an actor.

On Shahid's 40th birthday on Thursday, Rajesh recalled old memories. He talked all about Shahid's teenages romances and more.

He told Pinkvilla, “He was a very good looking, sweet child, and there was an instant liking when I first met him. Eventually when we started living together, and it was like any other normal relationship of a father, mother and a child. In fact, from the time I first met him till he started staying with me, there was hardly a gap of a year and a half."

Rajesh said that Shahid began to show an inclination towards cinema in his teens, and wanted to enrol in Shiamak Dawar's dance academy. But since his grades were falling, it was decided that if Shahid could improve at school, he'd be allowed to pursue his desire to become an actor. "Let me tell you he scored above 80%, just because he wanted to do what he wanted to do. He was always very determined, which clearly showed," Rajesh said.

Rajesh also spoke about learning parenting with Shahid. He said that he 'was a new father' and that they shared an unusual age difference. "However, once we were all settled in, ours was like any other normal family unit," he said, recalling the time he had tried to dissuade a teenage Shahid from dating a girl he didn't like, after Shahid brought a photograph of her home. "And like any worried father I took it quite seriously, not realising that it was a natural progression for any child of that age. In fact, I had gone way ahead imagining like a fool that one day these guys will get married, and I really didn't like the girl. So I was like he can’t keep the photograph," Rajesh recalled.

