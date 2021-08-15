Sangeeta Bijlani recreates Tridev magic with Jackie Shroff on Super Dancer 4

Sangeeta Bijlani and Jackie Shroff were the latest guests of Super Dancer Chapter 4. She shared a clip and picture from her appearance on the dance reality show. Sangeeta also wrote that the onscreen couple will dance to their famous Tridev song, Gali Gali Mein.

Sharing a clip of her performance on Gajar Ne Kiya Hai Ishaara, Sangeeta wrote on Instagram, “Happy Independence Day Gajar ne kiya hai ishaara………Full Episode on @super.dancer.chapter.4 now on You Tube @terence_here @sonytvofficial..#dance #judge #show #independenceday #specialepisode #mustwatch #sangeetabijlani #sangeetabijlani9 #sangeetabijlanifans #sangeetabijlanifan."

While she performs, Anurag Basu, who is on the judges' panel, cheered her on. Jackie is also seated beside him.

In an earlier post, Sangeeta had shared a picture with Jackie Shroff and captioned it as, "Gali Gali Mein Phirta Hai Tu Kyon Banke Banjara…….Watch us groove on @superdancer_ch4 tonight @8.0pm @apnabhidu @sonytvofficial."

The post was showered with love by many of her industry friends. Zareen Khan dropped heart emojis while Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, “Ufffffffffff my two favorites.” Sangeeta Bijlani also posted a few moments from the show that impressed her.

Also read: When JP Dutta braved death threats after Border to make LOC Kargil

After making her Bollywood debut in 1987 with Qatil, opposite Aditya Pancholi, Sangeeta Bijlani appeared in films such as Tridev, Hathyar, and Jurm. She also made her small-screen debut with Chandni in early 1996 opposite actor Shahbaz Khan.

Sangeeta Bijlani has also produced Hasna Mat, with Kader Khan on Star Plus and Kinarey Milte Nahi on Zee TV.