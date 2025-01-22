Shark Tank ‘inspired’ Tamil show titled Startup Singam launched; know when and where to watch

The American business reality TV series Shark Tank and its Indian counterpart, Shark Tank India, have seen numerous entrepreneurs get feedback or funding from industry heavyweights while inspiring the audience to make their dreams come true. Now, Vijay TV has launched its own TV show along the same lines, Startup Singam. (Also Read: Shark Tank India pitchers say they were ‘harshly treated’, recall facing 'pressure’: ‘It was a lot of drama’| Exclusive) A screengrab of the Tamil business reality TV show Startup Singam hosted by Angelin B.

What is Startup Singam?

The TV channel announced on X (formerly Twitter) that Tamil Nadu is about to have its very own business reality TV show. To announce it, they released a teaser that shows entrepreneurs pitching their ideas to three sharks for funding or mentorship.

The show's tagline reads, “Join Tamil Nadu’s first startup reality show, bridging the gap between groundbreaking ideas and visionary investors. Empowering startups, accelerating MSME growth, and creating success stories on mainstream TV.”

Startup Singam will have 13 episodes and feature 3 pitches per episode. It will launch on January 26 and air on the channel every Sunday at 10 am. It will also stream online on Disney+ Hotstar. Angelin B hosts the show.

Internet reacts

As soon as the TV channel announced Startup Singam, people couldn’t help but notice similarities to Shark Tank. One person commented, “Copy Cat.” Another wrote, “Inspired from Shark Tank !! Anyway good initiative @vijaytelevision.”

One X user commented, “Hope it’s not a shark tank imitation. Please don’t add any drama and emotions. Please add objectivity and introduce entrepreneurial objectives. God luck.!!!!” Another opined, “Shark tank tamil version.”

For the unversed, Shark Tank India’s season 4 is airing on Sony TV currently with Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Ritesh Agarwal, Azhar Iqubal, Varun Dua, Kunal Bahl and Viraj Bahl as the sharks and Ashish Solanki and Sahiba Bali as the hosts. It premiered on January 6 and also streams on OTT on Sony LIV.