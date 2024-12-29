Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta spills tea on 'extremely egoistic' film star faking humility, internet wonders if it is...

Aman Gupta on egoistic film star

Speaking on the podcast, the boAt founder recalled how his company hired a film star to be their brand ambassador, but he was surprised by his attitude. “We had this actor as our brand ambassador. He was an extremely egotistic man. In the news, I had always heard good things about him. People only wrote that he is ‘sweet’, ‘nice’, ‘kind’, and ‘humble’… They often mentioned his good behaviour with the paps and his fans, they also wrote that ‘he travels in economy class’, but his attitude was the extreme opposite when he worked with us. This experience taught me that people today have mastered the art of being humble,” Aman recalled.

The entrepreneur added that he was sure that this 'facade' would lift soon and the public would see the star's 'reality' soon enough. “However, Indians are pretty smart. One day or the other, they will get to know the reality. They do understand the difference between a genuine person and a pretentious person. They quickly understand which hero has ego, attitude, style and rizz,” he added.

Internet speculates

While Aman Gupta did not name the film star in question, as soon as the clip was posted online, the internet began speculating who it could be. The clip was shared on Reddit where one comment argued it could be Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, as he has endorsed boAt in the past. Another commenter argued it is Kartik Aaryan instead. "It has to be Diljit or Kartik. Both have endorsed boAt and are known for humble image," wrote one. Many other shared clips of news articles stating how both stars have been said to 'travel economy class', just like Aman mentioned in his story.