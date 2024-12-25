Shark Tank India judges roast Shark Tank Pakistan: ‘Bhai ho kya raha hai wahan pe?’

Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta mocked the Pakistani version of their business reality show during a recent interaction with influencer Sharan Hegde. Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com, and Aman Gupta, the man behind Boat electronics, expressed their confusion with Shark Tank Pakistan during their conversation with Hegde. Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta take potshots at Shark Tank Pakistan(YouTube/Finance With Sharan)

The topic came up when Sharan Hegde asked the two entrepreneurs about their opinion of Shark Tank Pakistan.

Anupam Mittal burst out laughing when he heard the question. “Bhai ho raha kya hai wahan pe? (What is happening there?)” he asked.

Aman Gupta admitted that he had not watched the show in entirety but only seen snippets which he deemed “interesting.” Both the Shark Tank India judges, however, took digs at the ₹300 crore ask from a contestant on the show that had gone viral last month.

They were referring to an elderly man who appeared on Shark Tank Pakistan recently with a demand of PKR 300 crore ( ₹91 crore INR) in exchange for 3 percent equity. The request left Shark Tank Pakistan judges baffled, even as the contestant claimed that the amount should have been “peanuts for them.”

Shark Tank India judges react

Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta took potshots at Shark Tank Pakistan, citing the ₹300 crore demand as one example of its absurdity.

“I’ll be honest, I’ve seen some clips and laughed really hard because there are things that are fundamentally technically wrong in terms of the investments and so on,” said Mittal.

“Someone invested some 300 crore in the show. Aisa thodi hota hai yaar,” he added, laughing.

However, Mittal added on a more serious note that for a country to progress and become a superpower, its neighbouring countries must progress too. Asked by Sharan Hegde to explain why that is, the Shaadi.com founder said: “See when you don’t have economic growth, you will create trouble.

“If somebody is not productive, they are creating trouble. This goes for individuals too. Same thing with Pakistan.

“If Pakistan is not productive, it will create trouble. And this trouble we [India] will have to live with. It will slow us down,” explained Anupam Mittal. “So it is in our best interest that Shark Tank Pakistan inspires the entire country and puts them to work in the right direction.”