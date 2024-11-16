Pakistan’s viral blue-eyed chaiwala Arshad Khan secures Shark Tank funding to build ‘chai empire’

Remember Arshad Khan? The blue-eyed chaiwala from Pakistan who took social media by storm in 2016. He is making headlines again, this time for securing a deal on Shark Tank Pakistan for his tea brand, Café Chaiwala & Co. Arshad Khan’s viral picture from 2016 (L) and his recent appearance on Shark Tank Pakistan (R). (Instagram/@arshadchaiwala1)

“Ek chai se lakho ka business! Incredible Shark Tank pitch | Shark Tank Pakistan | Full Pitch,” shared with this caption, the video shows Khan and his co-founder Kazim Hasan.

During the pitch, the duo explained how they started their business after Khan’s picture took over social media. They currently have several franchises in Pakistan and a few outside the country. They participated in the reality show to secure funds to turn their business into a global “chai empire.”

The pitch focused not only on the tea or its sale but also on creating a memorable experience for the patrons. According to the entrepreneurs, their business model is a combination of immersive culture and traditional flavours.

The judges praised Khan for his pitch and how he and his partner have expanded their business. After negotiations with two sharks, he walked away with funding of PKR 1 crore, approximately ₹30 lakh.

Arshad Khan and his business partner, Kazim Hasan, with the sharks. (Shark Tank Pakistan)

Arshad Khan’s internet fame:

The tea seller found himself in the middle of a global chatter after a photographer clicked a photo of him looking at the camera while preparing tea. His light blue eyes and striking good looks wowed people, turning him from a chaiwala into a celebrity.

Initially, he used his viral fame to model. However, soon, he shifted to business and capitalised on his popularity by opening his own cafe.

About Shark Tank Pakistan:

The debut season of Shark Tank Pakistan features seven judges: Faisal Aftab, Rabeel Warraich, Aleena Nadeem, Romanna Dada, Junaid Iqbal, Karim Teli, and Usman Bashir. Pakistani TV actor Rabab Hashim is hosting the show.

What are your thoughts on this video of Arshad Khan?