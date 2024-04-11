Startup which got a deal from all 5 judges on Shark Tank India is 'returning' the cheques

P-TAL, a startup that makes brass, copper and kansa items featured on Shark Tank India, and managed to get a deal from all the five judges on the panel. However, they recently took to Instagram to share that they are "returning" these cheques, and the reason might leave you emotional. Snapshot of the artisans at P-TAL.

The official Instagram handle of P-TAL shared that they "are sending the cheques back to all the five sharks from Shark Tank India who invested" in them. They further wrote, "All the five sharks in our panel (Aman, Anupam, Amit, Namita, Vineeta) had agreed to put in: ₹20 lakh each at 0.64% equity, experience, expertise and time and network and connects with relevant, helpful individuals. When we went to our artisans and shared this with them, they got overjoyed and had tears of happiness in their eyes. To express their gratitude, we are sending a cheque on their behalf to each of the five sharks, paying them: Love, respect and blessings." (Also Read: Shark Tank India 3| Anupam Mittal loses his cool after this pitch: ‘Dramebaazi ka bahut shauq hai’)

They also shared a video of their factory workers, who expressed their happiness over coming on national television. At the end of the clip, a man can be seen signing cheques in the names of all the Shark Tank India judges. In the cheque, he also wrote that he was repaying them back with his blessings.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared just a day ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has gained more than 62,000 views. The post also has close to 2,000 likes and numerous comments. (Also Read: Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal says he bought Shaadi.com site for this much: ‘We used all our money’)

Check out how people reacted to the clip:

An individual wrote, "Heartfelt and beautiful."

"Omg I teared up," said a second.

A third shared, "This is so heartwarming."

"This is the purest thing I have seen, I swear. You're doing great, guys," posted a fourth.

A fifth added, "Wow, guys. Super proud of you all."