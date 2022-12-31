Tunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan Khan requests for home cooked food, security in custody

Actor Sheezan Khan, who is the prime suspect in the death case of Tunisha Sharma, has been sent to judicial custody for two weeks on Saturday. He has asked for home-cooked food in jail. As per the news agency ANI, Sheezan's lawyer Shailendra Mishra submitted four applications to Vasai court on the behalf of his client seeking home-cooked food during custody. (Also read: Tunisha Sharma death case: Payal Rohatgi questions her family)

The applications also seek permission to use an inhaler for Sheezan's asthma. He has also sought permission for visits from family members and lawyers in custody. In addition, Sheezan has asked that his hair not be cut while in custody and requested for security inside the jail as well.

Tunisha was found dead on December 24 on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul. On December 25, her co-star and ex-boyfriend, Sheezan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. Reportedly, the two broke up their few-months-long relationship a few weeks before Tunisha's death.

Meanwhile, Tunisha's maternal uncle Pawan Sharma also shared that the accused Sheezan's counsel has presented four applications including the request to stop the media trial against him. "The court has sent Sheezan Khan to 14-day judicial custody and he has also submitted four applications here. In the application, he has requested for police security, ceasing of media trial, and no cutting of his hair," Pawan was quoted by ANI, after the Vasai court's sent Sheezan for 14-days in judicial custody.

"He (Sheezan Khan) has not given the password of his Gmail account even after seven days of the police investigation as he says that he can't recall that," Pawan also added. Tunisha family has requested for a thorough probe in the case. The Waliv Police has recorded statements of 27 people so far in the case.

On Friday, Tunisha's mother, Vanita Sharma, made several allegations against Sheezan and raised suspicion of "murder". She told the media, “Sheezan took her from the room but did not call the ambulance. This could also be a murder, how is it possible that she was found in Sheezan's room and it was Sheezan only who brought her down, but did not call the ambulance or doctors? Sheezan forced her to wear Hijab as well.”

Tunisha and Sheezan starred in Ali Baba Daastan-E-Kabul as Shehzaadi Mariam and Ali Baba. It aired on SAB TV.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON