Step inside Shweta Tiwari's spacious Mumbai home with a breathtaking view and numerous reading corners

Television star Shweta Tiwari resides in Mumbai with her children, daughter Palak and son Reyaansh. Although she is currently in South Africa, filming for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Shweta has often shared glimpses of her beautiful home through her Instagram post.

Like many celebrities, Shweta Tiwari too shared numerous pictures from her house during the Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown. The pictures revealed that Shweta has a spacious home. The walls of the living room are white in colour, presenting a perfect contrast to the bright decor elements in the room.

Shweta has decorated the vast room with indoor plants, colourful lamps, wooden furniture and has mounted artworks on the wall. The room also features huge glass doors that lead up to the balcony, giving a beautiful view of the vicinity. Shweta has also shared a glimpse of the dining area as well.

In a few pictures, Shweta has also revealed her favourite reading spots. Shweta's often photographed seated in a corner of a balcony with a book in her hand. She also has pictures in which she's curled up on a sofa placed beside her balcony, engrossed in reading her book.

Shweta Tiwari engrossed in her book.

Shweta has also dedicated a space for her numerous awards. The awards are displayed in a transparent showcase, which seems to be full already.

A glimpse of Shweta Tiwari's home.





Here are a few more pictures from Shweta Tiwari's home:

A picture from Shweta Tiwari's home.

The view from Shweta Tiwari's home.





Also read: Shweta Tiwari posts pics with son Reyansh after Abhinav Kohli accuses her of not letting them meet on Father's Day

Shweta is among the most popular television celebrities in the country today. She shot to fame for her portrayal in Kasautii Zindagi Kay and went on to star in numerous serials, including Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She was also the winner of Bigg Boss season 4. She has been in South Africa since May, participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor has been sharing behind-the-scene pictures with fellow contestants Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla and many others.