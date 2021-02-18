Teejay Sidhu, mom to 3 daughters, asks 'Is a family only complete when you have a boy?'
Actor Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu has shared a lovely family portrait featuring couple, their four-year-old twin daughters Vienna and Raya Bella and their two-month-old daughter, Gia Vanessa Snow. She talked about how people consider having a male child along with a girl child as definition of a 'complete' family.
Sharing the picture as a late Family Day post, Teejay wrote, "Feb 15th was #FamilyDay and of course my post is late, as usual! I wanted to share something. Recently, someone I know had a baby boy. (They already had a girl.) Someone else I know commented, 'Congrats, NOW your family is complete!'"
Opening up about why the particular comment on that post did not go down well with her, she further said, "That left me a little disappointed. Is a family only 'complete' when you have a boy? Suppose that person had another girl. Would that mean their family was 'incomplete?' Even having just one child is such a #blessing! How many you have after that, or what gender, shouldn't determine your 'completeness.'"
She added, "I'm sure the comment was not meant to be offensive. (Maybe they meant now there was one of each? In that case, the intention could've been expressed more clearly.) I just feel as a younger generation, we need to be more responsible with the thoughts/ideas we put out there. Let's teach others to celebrate #family. For me, the joy that #family brings me is what completes me."
Karanvir had announced the name of his third daughter on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Sharing a lovely picture from her baby photoshoot on Instagram, he wrote, "Meet my new #valentine.. @snowflake282219 isn't she something.... all of us is all your love. #omnamoshivaya. Gia= Mother Earth(mata parvati ka roop) Vanessa= born of Venus, god of love. Snow= with love from her sisters."
