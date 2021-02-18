Third time pregnant Lisa Haydon debuts her baby bump in bikini picture
Actor Lisa Haydon, who is currently pregnant with her third child, has shared a glimpse of her baby bump for the first time. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor is expecting a girl child with businessman husband Dino Lalvani.
Sharing a throwback beach picture from her trip to the Lantau Island in Hong Kong, Lisa simply wrote, "Jan 2021" in the caption. She is seen posing in the water in a bikini, among big rocks. Her baby bump is clearly visible as she stands against the sun.
Lisa and Dino are already parents to sons, Zack, 3, and Leo, 1. The 34-year-old actor had shared a video on Instagram earlier this month to reveal her pregnancy. She captioned the post: "#3 Coming this June."
In the video, Haydon said she wanted to share something with her fans when her three-year-old son Zack entered the frame. "What is inside mummy's tummy, Zack?" Lisa asked her son, to which he replied, "Baby sister."
Lisa is currently camping in Hong Kong and has shared pictures from their time in the wild. She is seen having fun with her two sons and husband as they spend time in a tent and enjoy a bonfire. "Outtakes from a camping trip. This valentines I’m celebrating a love for my real bed!! Happy Valentine’s Day lovers," she captioned her post.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra blushes as she recalls when she fell in love with Nick Jonas
Lisa recently celebrated her second son Leo's first birthday and penned a note for him, calling him a "natural born leader" and "baby lion heart".
Lisa and Dino, who is a son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani, tied the knot in October 2016 after one year of dating. Her last big screen outing was Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) and she hosted the reality show Top Model India in 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara rocks in red with her girl gang, is this from her Galentine's Day party?
- Sara Ali Khan shared a cute picture with her girl gang. All were dressed in red and holding red roses. Her fans were more than happy to see their favourite star. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Third time pregnant Lisa Haydon debuts her baby bump in bikini picture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra blushes as she recalls when she fell in love with Nick Jonas
- Priyanka Chopra turned red as she recalled 'the moment' she realised that she was in love with Nick Jonas. Listen to her tell the story here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops register abetment to suicide case against Sandeep Nahar's wife, mom-in-law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
YRF announces 2021 slate: Akshay's Prithviraj to clash with Shahid's Jersey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sohail Khan's son Nirvan's party with friends. See pics
- Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sohail Khan's son Nirvan partied with their friends recently. Their friend, Orhan Awatramani, shared pictures from the bash.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raveena Tandon: KGF 2 will be my second Kannada film after Upendra 22 years ago
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 years of 7 Khoon Maaf | Neil Nitin Mukesh: At a time when actors were conscious of their image, I was offered this film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shreyas Talpade: For long things have not been fair in Bollywood, it was pretty one sided
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I dealt with a lot, and I came out thriving
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty have a Dhadkan reunion, fans are missing Akshay
- Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty, stars of the popular 2000 film Dhadkan, reunited recently. They were joined by Mukesh Chhabra. See the photo here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Patani is a beautiful baraati at friend's wedding. See here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohit once got a DM from a man who offered to pay him to 'make some mistakes'
- Rohit Saraf opened up about the 'creepiest message' he got. He revealed that it was from an old man who propositioned him and offered to pay for it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja says she can ‘never be called a nepo-kid’
- Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja, said that she is not a product of nepotism as he never made any calls to get her film offers. She made her Bollywood debut with Second Hand Husband in 2015.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty has quick reply after paparazzi ask her to remove mask
- Actor Shilpa Shetty agreed to pose without a mask for the paparazzi, but not without warning them about increasing Covid-19 numbers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox