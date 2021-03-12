IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Teejay Sidhu on struggles post-pregnancy: 'I have days where I just cry'
Teejay Sidhu with her daughters and husband Karanvir Bohra.
Teejay Sidhu with her daughters and husband Karanvir Bohra.
tv

Teejay Sidhu on struggles post-pregnancy: 'I have days where I just cry'

  • Teejay Sidhu shared her feelings in an elaborate note, admitting that she is facing a myriad of emotions. She also says her body may have healed but her emotions are still "raw".
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:45 PM IST

TV actor Teejay Sidhu has written an elaborate post on the "raw" emotions of a new mother. She and her husband Karanvir Bohra welcomed their third child, Gia Vanessa Snow, in December. The actor also posted pictures of her newborn daughter resting on her, along with the note.

Teejay could be seen smiling in one of the pictures, while she looked tense in another. She shared the images and wrote in an Instagram post on Friday, "I have days where I just cry. Maybe it's the pregnancy hormones. Apparently it takes some time to get back to normal - my body healed so fast, but my emotions are still raw. I was fine a few minutes before I taking this picture, but then I started thinking...One day this child will be seventeen. She'll go off to college somewhere, maybe far away. Or she may go off to travel the world. She will make life decisions on her own. She will be excited and say, 'Mom, I'm grown up now!'"

She further elaborated on what makes her sad and wrote, "And I will feel sad. A grown up will be standing in front of me, but all I will see is my baby Vanessa, who I used to hold like this. I will remember how small and sweet and helpless she was, how she depended on me for everything, how she'd smile and my heart would melt."

Also read: When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula

"I suppose I should just enjoy this phase, and not overthink. But sometimes, I'm just an emotional Mom. I can't help all that I feel, all that I go through. And I wonder if it's just me, or does this happen to everyone? Do others also feel like they're losing their children even before they've grown? #motherhoodunplugged #randomthoughts #mydaughter #myworld," she concluded.

Karanvir and Teejay are also parents to four-year-old twins Bella and Vienna.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
teejay sidhu karanvir bohra

Related Stories

The many moods of Sara Ali Khan.(Varinder Chawla)
The many moods of Sara Ali Khan.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan struggles to keep a straight face as she pouts for the paparazzi

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:47 PM IST
  • A funny video of Sara Ali Khan, trying her best to maintain a steely expression for the paparazzi, but regularly breaking into laughter, has been shared online.
READ FULL STORY
Actor Anmol Thakeria Dhillon is the son of actor Poonam Dhillon.
Actor Anmol Thakeria Dhillon is the son of actor Poonam Dhillon.
bollywood

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon: I bagged my first film all on my own, it wasn’t through any reference from my mom Poonam Dhillon

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Actor Anmol Thakeria Dhillon talks about his recent Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Tuesdays & Fridays.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Divyanka Tripathi said that she was 'almost tortured' during her initial days in the television industry.
Divyanka Tripathi said that she was 'almost tortured' during her initial days in the television industry.
tv

Divyanka Tripathi says she was ‘almost tortured’ when she started out

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:57 PM IST
  • Divyanka Tripathi said that she was 'almost tortured' during her initial days in the television industry. She added that the experience made her powerful and shaped her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Teejay Sidhu with her daughters and husband Karanvir Bohra.
Teejay Sidhu with her daughters and husband Karanvir Bohra.
tv

Teejay Sidhu on post-pregnancy struggles: 'I have days where I just cry'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:45 PM IST
  • Teejay Sidhu shared her feelings in an elaborate note, admitting that she is facing a myriad of emotions. She also says her body may have healed but her emotions are still "raw".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee is unfazed by hate and trolling.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee is unfazed by hate and trolling.
tv

Devoleena offers ‘Burnol’ to haters as hashtag of her name reported on Instagram

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:56 PM IST
  • Devoleena Bhattacharjee did not seem too bothered about the hashtag of her name getting reported and removed from Instagram. She said success creates haters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Social media’s an influencing factor but not the sole reason to cast actors, say celebs
Social media’s an influencing factor but not the sole reason to cast actors, say celebs
tv

Social media’s an influencing factor but not the sole reason to cast actors, say celebs

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:49 PM IST
With social media impacting the lives of entertainers, we discuss if the number of followers one has is also affecting the casting process for actors. Here’s what some TV stars had to say.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The King: Eternal Monarch stars Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun took to Instagram and shared new pics.
The King: Eternal Monarch stars Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun took to Instagram and shared new pics.
tv

Lee Min-ho soaks the sun while Kim Go-eun shares a BTS pic from a shoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:48 PM IST
  • The King: Eternal Monarch stars Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared new photos.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has not watched Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Kangana Ranaut has not watched Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.
tv

Kangana weighs in on Meghan-Harry interview, calls Queen 'great'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has tweeted about the controversial interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
When Arshi Khan partied with Salman Khan.
When Arshi Khan partied with Salman Khan.
tv

Salman Khan wants Arshi Khan to return for Bigg Boss 15 with her son, Sheru

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:05 AM IST
  • At a party, Salman Khan asked Arshi Khan to return for Bigg Boss 15, with her son. He was reacting to her refusal when asked to part ways with the soft toy, Sheru.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav and Rubina recreate Tera Suit.
Abhinav and Rubina recreate Tera Suit.
tv

Rubina-Abhinav recreate steps from Aly-Jasmin's song Tera Suit, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:23 AM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik grooves to Jasmin Bhasin's song with Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin's reaction is adorable. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni fell in love on Bigg Boss 14.
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni fell in love on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Jasmin Bhasin teases Aly Goni about being too busy for her, asks if he is the PM

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Jasmin Bhasin poked fun at Aly Goni as he was busy on his phone. In an Instagram post, she jokingly asked if he was the prime minister, as he was so busy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Bijlani and Hina Khan at Parth Samthaan's birthday party.
Arjun Bijlani and Hina Khan at Parth Samthaan's birthday party.
tv

Hina Khan kisses Arjun Bijlani on the cheek at Parth Samthaan's birthday party

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 07:05 PM IST
  • Hina Khan was seen enjoying herself at Parth Samthaan's birthday party. She showered him and Arjun Bijlani with kisses on their cheeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arshi Khan on Bigg Boss 11.
Arshi Khan on Bigg Boss 11.
tv

Arshi Khan reveals how she secured funds to buy her dream house, thanks Salman

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 04:52 PM IST
  • Arshi Khan has thanked Bigg Boss host Salman Khan for being a constant source of support. She also revealed how she managed to buy her own house in Mumbai, despite being 'not that strong financially' just a year ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wendell Pierce played Meghan Markle's father on Suits.
Wendell Pierce played Meghan Markle's father on Suits.
tv

Meghan's Suits co-star calls her interview 'insignificant', clarifies later

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 01:31 PM IST
Wendell Pierce, who played the father of Meghan Markle's character on the show Suits, has tweeted about her interview with Oprah Winfrey, calling it 'insignificant'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, Aarav last month. (Instagram)
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, Aarav last month. (Instagram)
tv

Anita Hassanandani missing her baby bump, jokes she is ready for another baby

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 12:15 PM IST
  • Sharing a picture of her baby bump from the time when she was pregnant, Anita Hassanandani claims she is missing her 'belly' and joked that husband Rohit Reddy would unfollow her after reading her message.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are rumoured to be dating.
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are rumoured to be dating.
tv

Aly Goni tells Jasmin Bhasin: 'Am much more me when I’m with you', see her reply

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 07:16 PM IST
  • Fans of Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were in for a surprise as he dropped a sweet photo of the two of them together. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik opened up about her recent viral video.
Rubina Dilaik opened up about her recent viral video.
tv

Rubina breaks silence on ignoring paps, says she'd just got news of aunt's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 07:09 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik explained why she did not interact with the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport last week. She said that she got the news of her aunt's death just before the video was taken.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP