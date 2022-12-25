Tunisha Sharma's co-star Sheezan Khan booked for abetment to suicide, arrested

The co-star of actor Tunisha Sharma, who died by suicide on the sets of her TV show on Saturday, Sheezan Khan has been arrested after her mother filed a case of abetment to suicide. Sheezan and Tunisha featured opposite each other in their TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul. (Also read: Fitoor actor Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide on the sets of a show)

"Waliv police arrested actress Tunisha Sharma's co-star Sheezan Khan by registering a case of abetment to suicide. Police registered a case under section 306 of IPC," an ANI report quoted Waliv Police as saying. Sheezan will be presented in the court on Monday, it added. There are no details of the reason behind Tunisha's suicide yet.

Tunisha essayed the role of Shehzaadi Mariam in the TV show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul that airs on SAB TV. Sheezan, who earlier played young Akbar in another show, features as Ali Baba in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul.

Waliv Police had earlier told the news agency that they found Tunisha dead after they broke into the toilet on sets of the TV show. She reportedly went to the washroom after the tea break and did not return. No suicide note was found at the crime scene, and the cops are now investigating the case from both the murder and suicide angles.

Just before her death, Tunisha had shared a few posts on Instagram. She shared a small video clip on her Instagram Stories in which she was seen getting decked up for her shot on the sets. She also shared a picture of herself and wrote, "Those who are driven by their Passion Doesn’t stop."

Having made her acting debut with Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap, Tunisha had featured in several shows including Ishq Subhan Allah, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.

Apart from the TV shows, Tunisha also worked in films such as Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho. She played the younger version of Katrina in both films. Tunisha also featured in Vidya Balan's thriller Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh. She was also a part of Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Dabangg 3.

