Home / Entertainment / Tv / TV actor Ravi Dubey tests negative for Covid-19, shares new pic
Ravi Dubey is known for his roles in TV shows such as Saas Bina Sasural (2010) and Jamai Raja (2014),
Ravi Dubey is known for his roles in TV shows such as Saas Bina Sasural (2010) and Jamai Raja (2014),
tv

TV actor Ravi Dubey tests negative for Covid-19, shares new pic

Ravi Dubey had tested positive for Covid-19 in early May. His wife Sargun Mehta had posted a note on Instagram about his diagnosis.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 05:15 PM IST

Popular television actor Ravi Dubey on Thursday said he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

The 37-year-old actor, who announced his diagnosis on May 10, took to Instagram to give an update to his fans and followers. "Ho gaye ji -ve (Finally tested negative)" Ravi captioned his photo.


The Jamai 2.0 star was under home quarantine after testing positive for the virus. At the time he was diagnosed as Covid-19 positive, his wife actor Sargun Mehta had tweeted to say: "Covid is now ravi positive. Ravi ko covid nahi, covid ko ravi hua hai. Ab badi usse baatein karke achcha virus bana dega aur corona iss duniya se bhaag jayega. Badi usse jaldi jaldi baat karke bhaga do. I love you and i miss u so (Now that Ravi has corona, he will ensure that he has a word with it and will drive it away)."

Also read: Deepika Singh on posing with uprooted tree: 'Didn't mean to be insensitive, we had planted it many years ago'

With 2,76,110 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of Covid-19 cases climbed to 2,57,72,440 while the daily deaths were recorded below 4,000 after four days, taking the toll to 2,87,122, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
ravi dubey sargun mehta tv serial + 1 more

Related Stories

A look inside Ankita Lokhande's home.
A look inside Ankita Lokhande's home.
tv

Step inside Ankita Lokhande's Mumbai home that is spacious and brightly lit

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 05:08 PM IST
  • Ankita Lokhande has been sharing glimpses of her house via her Instagram posts. Here's a look at her few favourite spots.
READ FULL STORY
Aniruddh Dave, wife Shubhi Dave and baby boy Anishq.
Aniruddh Dave, wife Shubhi Dave and baby boy Anishq.
tv

Aniruddh says recovering from 85% infection: 'Out of ICU after 14 days'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 05:07 PM IST
  • Aniruddh Dave has shared a message for his well-wishers. In his message, Aniruddh said he was in the ICU for 14 days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.