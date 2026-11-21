Television actors Vinny Arora and Dheeraj Dhoopar are preparing to welcome another little member into their family. The couple is expecting their second child, with Vinny confirming the news through a social media post on Saturday. Rumours about her pregnancy had been doing the rounds for some time, and the actor's announcement finally put an end to the speculation. Vinny shared the happy news with a glimpse of her baby bump, giving fans and well-wishers a reason to celebrate along with the couple.

Vinny Arora announces second pregnancy

Vinny Arora and Dheeraj Dhoopar announce second pregnancy, share adorable baby bump reveal. more less

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Vinny took to her Instagram account to share a video in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a beautiful green gown. The actor looked happy as she posed for the camera. Sharing the video, she captioned it, “A little miracle, all over again.”

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Vinny and Dheeraj are already parents to their son Zayn, whom they welcomed on August 10, 2022. Recently, the couple celebrated their 10th year of being together. And they even posted pictures from their recent visit to Golden Temple in Amritsar.

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Celebrities congratulate the couple

{{^usCountry}} Soon after the announcement, several television celebrities congratulated the couple in the comments section. Actor Vahbiz Dorabjee wrote, “Omg what a surprise..i couldnt even guess that day in the party..congratulations.” Falaq Naaz also congratulated the couple and wrote, “And I am telling you it’s a girl this time. Vinny Arora and Dheeraj Dhoopar's love story {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soon after the announcement, several television celebrities congratulated the couple in the comments section. Actor Vahbiz Dorabjee wrote, “Omg what a surprise..i couldnt even guess that day in the party..congratulations.” Falaq Naaz also congratulated the couple and wrote, “And I am telling you it’s a girl this time. Vinny Arora and Dheeraj Dhoopar's love story {{/usCountry}}

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For the unversed, Vinny and Dheeraj tied the knot in Delhi on November 16, 2016, after dating for nearly seven years. The two reportedly met in 2009 on the sets of the television show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. They became friends while working together, and their relationship eventually turned into a romance.

What is Dheeraj Dhoopar doing next?

Dheeraj gained popularity with his roles in Sasural Simar Ka and Kundali Bhagya, while Vinny has been part of shows such as Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Udaan and Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardani.

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On the work front, Dheeraj was last seen in the second season of the Netflix reality show Lock Upp. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the season saw the actor get eliminated a few weeks before the finale. Shreya Kalra went on to win the show. Dheeraj is yet to announce his next project. The actor has also appeared in Rabb Se Hai Dua and Sherdil Shergill, apart from participating in the second season of Lock Upp. Vinny, meanwhile, has appeared in several television shows and made her web debut with Pati, Patni Aur Woh.