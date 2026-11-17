Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora hint at second pregnancy on 10th wedding anniversary, share cryptic post on ‘adding more love in the family’
Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora marked 10 years of marriage with romantic photos and a message about adding more love to their family.
Television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhoopar may be preparing to welcome another member to their family. The couple sparked speculation about a second pregnancy after sharing a cryptic message about adding “a little more love” to their family while celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary on November 16. Dheeraj shared a series of pictures on social media to mark the occasion, including romantic moments with Vinny and pictures with their son.
Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora hint at second pregnancy
On Monday, Dheeraj took to Instagram to share a series of pictures, including cosy and romantic moments with Vinny and photographs with their son. However, it was the final slide that caught everyone's attention. It read, "We're now adding a little more love to our family," prompting speculation about Vinny's second pregnancy.
The caption on the post read, "A decade of togetherness, a lifetime still to go. Ten years later, you’re still my favourite person and my favourite love story. Happy anniversary, my love."
Later, Vinny reshared a fan's post that read, "Heartiest congratulations Viraj for the little bundle of joy. A tiny little blessing is on the way to make your beautiful world even more magical." She also reshared actor Ridhi Dogra's post, which read, "It's esp happiest anniversary this year. Extra special. Congratulations and congratulations for the arrival of our mini Vinny. I know she's coming." Vinny reacted to it with a smiling face surrounded by heart emojis, further subtly hinting at her second pregnancy. Kishwer Merchant also reacted to their post, writing, "Rooting for a baby girl this time."
About Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora
Television actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora have been together for over 17 years. The couple first met in 2009 on the sets of the television show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. While Vinny experienced love at first sight, Dheeraj took longer to realise his feelings for her. Their friendship eventually blossomed into romance, and they dated for around seven years before tying the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony in Delhi on November 16, 2016.
They welcomed their first child, a son named Zayn, in August 2022. In a 2025 interview with Hindustan Times, the couple also spoke about how becoming parents had brought them closer.
About Dheeraj Dhoopar's recent work
Dheeraj was last seen on the second season of the Netflix reality show Lock Upp. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the actor was eliminated just a few weeks before the finale. The show was eventually won by Shreya Kalra. Dheeraj is yet to announce his next project.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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