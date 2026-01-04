Video: Naagin actor Sudha Chandran loses control at jagran, bites people

A new clip of actor Sudha Chandran, who was recently seen in Naagin, is all over social media. In the clip, the veteran actor was seen in a trance-like state while attending a bhajan. As several other attendees at the bhajan tried to stop her, she even bit them. She appeared to be spiritually possessed during the devotional moment, suggested the other devotees. Many other attendees tried to restrain Sudha Chandran.

Sudha appears overwhelmed

Sudha was seen jumping around the hall, unable to control her emotions. She wore a red and white saree, along with a headband across her forehead that read Jai Mata Di. The actor appeared to be emotionally overwhelmed and lost control of her movements as the bhajan continued. At one point, other people stepped in to hold her and help her regain control. Sudha was seen biting the hands of a man who tried to help her.

How internet reacted

Many users wondered what happened to the actor and commented on the clips. There were many users who called for empathy for the actor in the situation. One said, “She seems emotionally upset, so she is behaving this way. We must not laugh at her.” Another said, “First, Google her name; who she is, then do bad comments. She is an inspiration to those who know her. She is a trained classical dancer. After an accident, she lost one leg; yet, she appeared in numerous TV shows, and those who have seen her acting skills know the best. As she is behaving in this video, a devotion spirit has caught her, where she wouldn't have been aware of what she is doing till that spirit leaves her.”

Sudha gained significant attention for her performance in the Naagin franchise, where she played the scheming mother Yamini Raheja in the first two seasons. She has also acted in TV shows like Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Mata Ki Chowki, Kalyug Mein Bhakti Ki Shakti, among others.