Where and when to watch Yellowstone Season 5, Part 1, details inside

Fellow Americans good news is upon you! Peacock subscribers are in for a treat as they can now catch up on the first half of Yellowstone season 5 before the series concludes later this year. The streaming service has announced that season 5, part 1 will arrive on its platform on May 25, giving viewers the chance to watch the neo-Western drama before its final episodes air in November 2023. This image released by Paramount Network shows Kevin Costner in a scene from "Yellowstone." The popular Paramount network drama “Yellowstone” will end in November with a batch of episodes that concludes its fifth season. (Paramount Network via AP)(AP)

Yellowstone's first half of season 5 came to an end in January, with part 2 expected to premiere later this year.

However, due to Peacock's exclusivity deal for the show, it was unclear when the first half of the season would be available for streaming. Now, with the streaming release date set, fans can prepare themselves for the conclusion of this critically acclaimed series.

According to several reports, Golden Globe award-winning actor Kevin Costner who donned the role of John Dutton, will be leaving the show after season 5, which will conclude in November 2023. While this news may be a disappointment for many fans of the drama, there are still plans for multiple spinoffs series within the Yellowstone universe, with a sequel led by Matthew McConaughey set to debut in December 2023.

Costner had received a Golden Globe award for his outstanding performance in the series. His fan-favourite character owns and control America’s largest ranch for six generations.

The final episodes of the popular Paramount Network drama's season 5 are expected to focus on the fate of John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner. With Jamie threatening to impeach John, his run as Governor of Montana may be coming to an end, and this could lead to the Dutton family's many crimes getting into the public eye. It remains to be seen what fate decided for John, but it's sure to be a dramatic conclusion to the series.

There's also a high chance that McConaughey's character will make an appearance in season 5, which will set the plotlines for the spinoff series and could help to smoothen the transition between Costner and McConaughey. This could also help alleviate any potential bumpiness and plothole that could be felt if McConaughey were absent from Yellowstone but appeared in its sequel.

The emergence of the streaming release date for the popular American ranch drama Yellowstone season 5, part 1 is great news for fans of the show who are eagerly anticipating to unfold the conclusion of this critically acclaimed drama.

When and where fans can watch Yellowstone Season 5?.

Peacock recently announced that the first eight episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 will premiere on Thursday, May 25 for Peacock Premium. Peacock Premium sub will cost $4.99/month.