5 Shows like True Detective to watch after Season 4 finale

The incredibly wild True Detective Season 4 finale wrapped up the Night Country chapter this Sunday. Issa López's creation, led by Jodie Foster as Sheriff Danvers and Kali Reis as Trooper Navarro, clocked out after a six-episode run. The starry, supernaturally-tinged collaboration concocted a thrilling ride that began with a familiar premise of a pair of detectives joining forces to solve an uncanny case of disappearances. However, as the episodes trickled down and the main characters were cast in eerie darkness that had them confronting themselves and the past, the story took a suspense-worthy turn for the better. Kali Reis and Jodie Foster in True Detective: Night Country.(X / TrueDetective)

Blurring lines between supernatural horror and mysteries set in reality, the fourth season also probed into the single-minded binary that separates darkness from light. With True Detective Night Country done and dusted, you can find relieving comfort or horrors that make you question everything in five shows like those mentioned below.

Shows like True Detective

The Outsider

As a fellow HBO brand upholder, The Outsider boasts an impressive star cast with Jason Bateman, Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo and others helming the solemn tone of the Stephen King book adaptation. Packing in the murder mystery and supernatural twist combination, this miniseries too centres around a simple investigation which ultimately unravels gruesome supernatural roots.

Yellowjackets

Just as True Detective 4 harkens back connections with the past, this thriller drama also bridges two time periods. A high school girls' football team's plane crash lands in the deep wilderness, leaving the young group stranded in the middle of nowhere to fend for themselves whilst dealing with their fresh trauma. Contrary to the Jodie Foster-starrer, this character-driven series isn't built up as detective fiction, but it equally touches on psychological horrors fuelled by a dark mystery. Its ensemble cast gathering offers a solid appreciation of several underrated actors like Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci and others who deserve all the love.

Beyond Evil

Korean dramas have a knack for character-driven stories. This psychological thriller channels a similar approach with a leading detective duo, just like Night Country's Danvers-Navarro. A recent serial killing case rehashes memories of a 20-year-old cold case. Once the leading pair, each struggling with his own issues, jump in to investigate, they're pushed to the edge to dissect every tiny detail about everything they know. This award-winning series is also fixated on a small town just as the HBO show comes to life in the fictional town of Ennis (Alaska).

A Murder at the End of the World

Shifting the focus to a bleak remote location, the FX psychological thriller mini-series is also centred around a murder mystery. Even though A Murder at the End of the World caters to a younger audience than the HBO series, its similar setting and inspirations work just as well. The Emma Corrin-starrer show brings her as a Gen-Z amateur detective who, along with eight guests, is invited by a billionaire to an Arctic compound retreat (instant Glass Onion deja vu). The vacation soon turns upside down as one ends up dead, opening the anticipated mystery plot.

Sharp Objects

Rounding off this list of series like True Detective, the TV adaptation of Gillian Flynn's debut novel brings in a phenomenal cast with Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson for this Southern Gothic mystery. Set in a rural town, Sharp Objects welcomes a journalist back home to investigate a murder case that claimed two teenagers. As she struggles with her own mental health, other secrets from the past come to the top, brewing a merciless nightmare that makes her feel trapped.