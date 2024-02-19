True Detective finale reactions: Fans hail Jodie Foster's ‘superb’ performance, praise the wild payoff

The finale episode of the fourth season of True Detective is here and fans have some thoughts. Many have hailed the payoff as ‘wild’ and ‘incredible’ while some had questions they needed a response to. Yet, all reactions were unanimous on the performances, with particular attention given to Jodie Foster. (Also read: BAFTA: Oppenheimer continues to dominate the award season, while Poor Things catches up) Jodie Foster in a still from True Detective Season 4.

Best season till now?

True Detective: Night Detective has come to an end with its sixth and final episode, which aired Sunday on HBO. The official synopis reads, “When night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace; to solve the case, detectives Danvers and Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves.” It stars Jodie Foster as Sheriff Danvers and Kali Reis as Trooper Navarro.

Reacting to the final episode, a fan wrote: “This was, without a doubt, the best season of #TrueDetective I want Jodie Foster and Kali Reis to do a million more projects together. Incredible work.” Another user said, "Everyone on my TL enjoyed #TrueDetective, so I know I’m following the right people. Blending the line between supernatural horror and detective fiction, this season showed us that sometimes the real horror lies in the living and that hope sometimes comes from the dead.."

About Jodie Foster's performance

A second fan particularly praised Jodie Foster's performance, and said: “Can we just give Jodie Foster the Emmy now. That scene in front of the fire was superb f**king acting.” Another said, “True Detective season 4 has been so phenomenal. Jodie Foster and Kali Reis are absolutely incredible and have wild on-screen chemistry. I'm on the edge of my seat every week.” A comment also read, “The performances in #TrueDetectiveNightCountry by Jodie Foster and Kali Reis were worth the price of admission alone (Foster’s scene at the fire WOW). Loved the setting, atmosphere, and was not at all bothered by the ambiguous ending. More @IssitaLopez please. #TrueDetective.”

The latest season of True Detective also received a high score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The official consensus read, “Frighteningly atmospheric and anchored by Jodie Foster and Kali Reis' superb performances, Night Country is a fresh and frosty variation on #TrueDetective's existential themes. True Detective: Night Country is Certified Fresh at 93%.”

