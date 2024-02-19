Emma Stone's BAFTAs gown took … hours to create

Emma Stone has done it again. Keeping in line with her Poor Things promotions, the Oscar winner, who might as well be inching closer to her second Academy honour soon, stepped out in a custom peach gown for the BAFTAs 2024. Vogue spilt the beans on what her longtime stylist Petra Flannery had to say about the exclusive fashion look that took hundreds of hours (times four) to perfect. Emma Stone, winner of the leading actress award for 'Poor Things', poses for photographers at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)(Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

While keeping Emma's identity alive in the gown's image, Flannery reportedly allowed it to “show her affinity with the character and Bella's spirit”. Despite the peach gown appearing to be a simple piece of evening fashion from a distance, taking a closer look at it may have you thinking otherwise.

Details of the Emma Stone BAFTAs 2024 Red Carpet look

Emma's Louis Vuitton custom dress (by Nicolas Ghesquiere) isn't the first piece of fashion nodding to her artistic Bella Baxter persona. Much like her Critics Choice Awards gown with “BB” detailing, the peachy one-shoulder asymmetric bustier gown similarly featured a quintessential mark of Bella's period costumes.

Switching from her over-the-top London premiere look to a gracefully beautiful look for the BAFTAs, Team Stone invested more than 450 hours and 20 metres of fabric to bring this fashionable dream to fruition.

The Emma Stone Louis Vuitton dress one-shoulder top was fashioned from contrasting silk jacquard with a near-transparent chiffon skirt with a padded band as the trailing finale at the bottom. A statement balloon sleeve on the other side simultaneously spoke well enough for flair and drama.

Emma's creative team perfectly designed her ‘custom’ looks by churning out artistry specially made for her, in line with her personality.

Petra has been associated with Stone's brand for over a decade and describes her styles as “fun, chic, elegant, graceful… but with an edge”, all of which was aptly portrayed during her press and award show runs for Poor Things. Has Ghesquiere earned a muse in Stone, especially since the actress hailed him a “genius”?