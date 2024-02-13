Poor Things to premiere on OTT and Blu-ray/DVD with deleted scenes: Release dates and where to watch

Yorgos Lanthimos’s Oscar-nominated Poor Things will be available to purchase/rent on Prime Video and Apple TV+ on February 27. It will also be released on Blu-ray/DVD on March 12. Poor Things is set to compete for 11 Academy Awards (IMDb)

IMDb says of the storyline, “From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.”

The release date comes shortly before the Oscars on March 10. The film is set to compete for 11 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress. Deleted scenes, titled “Brothel’s Doctor,” “Alfie’s Chapter” and “Bella’s Notebook" are included in the upcoming releases.

Poor Things has already earned several awards. It has won the Golden Lion prize at Venice and scored Golden Globes wins for Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) and Best Actress (Motion Picture Musical or Comedy). It was also a box office hit. Recently, the film crossed the $80 million USD mark, owing to a $50 million USD international box office.

Stone previously said that she played the “most joyous role” in Poor Things. “At the time I said it was my hardest role to date,” said the actress, according ti CNN. “Which I kind of regret, because two years later, looking back at it, it was the most joyous role I’ve ever played.”

The film received a wide release in the US on December 22, 2023. It was released in the UK on January 12.