Aashram season 4 teaser: Bobby Deol's Baba Nirala declares himself God, dares police to arrest him. Watch

The teaser of the fourth season of the popular web series Aashram was released on Friday, the same day the third season started streaming on MX Player. Bobby Deol, who plays self-proclaimed godman Baba Nirala in the show, is seen declaring himself to be above law in the teaser for the new season. The show is now officially titled Ek Badnaam...Aashram. Also Read| Aashram season 3 trailer: Bobby Deol is back as the Baba with a God complex, Esha Gupta is out to seduce him. Watch

Bobby shared the teaser on his Instagram account with the caption, "Baba antaryami hain, woh aapke mann ki baatein jante hain. Isliye #Aashram3 episodes ke saath, #Aashram4 ki ek jhalak bhi saath laaye hain sirf @mxplayer par (Baba is omniscient, he knows the matters of your heart. Therefore, we have brought you a glimpse of Aashram season 4 along with the episodes of Aashram season 3 on MX Player." The teaser was also embedded with the final episode of season 3, which began streaming on June 3.

The teaser begins with Bobby's Baba Nirala declaring himself to be above the law while we see glimpses of protests and a funeral. He says, ''Bhagwan hum hain. Tumhare kaanon se upar. Swarg banaya hai maine. Bhagwan ko kaise arrest kar sakte ho (I am God. I am above your law. I have created this heaven. How can you arrest God)." Meanwhile, Pammi (Aaditi Pohankar), who had escaped the aashram in season 2 and dragged the charlatan to court in season 3, shockingly returns to the aashram, apparently willingly.

We see the Baba's lieutenant Bhopa Singh (Chandan Roy Sanyal) threaten Pammi to stay away from the godman before the teaser suddenly shows her getting dressed up as a bride. But it gives no indication of who is her groom. The fourth season of Aashram is slated to stream in 2023.

Fans expressed surprise at the sudden release of teaser of season 4. One wrote, "Wow Baba Ji, you have given amazing news." Another commented, "Surprise on surprise." Aashram, which began in 2020, is about a self-proclaimed godman, who has built a criminal and political empire in the guise of a spiritual cult.

Directed by Prakash Jha, the drama-cum-thriller also stars Esha Gupta, Anupria Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Darshan Kumaar, Sachin Shroff, and Tridha Choudhury. As per the Hindustan Times review of the film, "Aashram is built on a solid idea. Internationally, shows about fraud godmen and their cults have been critically acclaimed and well received by the audience. But Aashram lacks the finesse of something like Waco, True Detective season 1, or even Orphan Black."

