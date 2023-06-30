Twitter is furious at Jad Hadid for calling Akanksha Puri a bad kisser, Pooja Bhatt calls him a b**ch

If people were not shocked by Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri's ‘steamy’ 30-second kiss on a dare, captured by Bigg Boss OTT 2's live cameras, his reaction to it has really put them off. After sharing a long kiss with Akanksha during a dare, he went to fellow contestant Avinash Sachdeva and gave an unkind review of her kissing skills. (Also read: Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri's steamy 30-sec kiss on Bigg Boss OTT 2 lights up Twitter: 'What the hell!') Jad Hadid spoke about Akanksha Puri to Avinash Sachdeva.

In the live feed, after kissing Akanksha, Jad told Avinash that she is a ‘bad kisser’. The two shared a laugh about it but it was Pooja Bhatt, who told him that he was being too rude.

Pooja said to Jad, “I'm sorry but you're a b**ch if you're saying that. Under the belt. What do you think poor girl will do if she is asked to kiss in front of the whole world? I am sorry, I disapprove of it. No no no, not cool.” Jad replied, “It's an opinion.” Pooja told him that he should share his opinion with Akanksha and not with others in the house, saying,“Boy talk right? I thought you were a man, not a boy." Jad said, “I'm gay.”

Fans of the show were offended by his words and felt bad for Akanksha, who they thought was clearly uncomfortable about the kiss. “Wtf Jad is disgusting… he just said Akansha is a bad kisser. She did a dare for the sake of the team and he says this? She is the only one actually taking on the dares and he humiliated her like that. Throw this dumbass off the show ASAP (as soon as possible),” read a comment. “Jad Hadid should be ashamed. He is the most repulsive character on Bigg Boss OTT2. After kissing @akanksha800, he said to Avinash, ‘Bro, Akanskha is a bad kisser,’ and they both laughed and continued to make fun of her in the house,” wrote someone else.

“Such a disgusting person is Jad hadid. After kissing akanksha, he is saying ‘Bro, Akanksha is a bad kisser.’ to Avinash and they're laughing. Only Pooja Bhatt took a stand for his comment. Have some shame Jad,” commented a fan of Bigg Boss OTT 2. A comment also read, “Bhai kya sochke aaya hai (Bro, why are you even here)?”

Jad and Akanksha began trending on Twitter on Thursday after their kiss was caught on live camera. Many fans also wondered how host Salman Khan will react to the whole thing, considering his strict attitude towards keeping things ‘clean’ on the show. “He should be schooled by Salman Khan today! Why isn't he eliminated? Why aren't the girls speaking against him at all? The way Avinash laughed,” read a tweet.

