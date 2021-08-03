Bigg Boss OTT promo: Karan Johar teases bolder show, audience to decide punishments. Watch

Days before its premiere on Voot, host Karan Johar dropped a new promo of Bigg Boss OTT. In the short video, he teased new twists and increased audience involvement in the show. Bigg Boss, a six-week digital series that will air ahead of the televised version of the show, Bigg Boss 15, premieres on Sunday.

The video began with Karan watching an earlier promo featuring Salman Khan and saying, “Toh TV par Salman host karenge suit mein, boot mein. Aur main host karunga Bigg Boss OTT Voot pe (Salman will suit up to host the televised version of Bigg Boss, while I will host Bigg Boss OTT on Voot).”

Karan went on to share his ideas for Bigg Boss OTT - risqué clothing, bolder tasks and the audience deciding what punishments to be given to the contestants.

“@Voot @VootSelect #BiggBossOTTonVoot. Starting 8th August, 8:00 pm on every Sunday and catch the episodes @ 7pm on Mon-Sat & LIVE 24x7 all days!” he wrote, sharing the Bigg Boss OTT promo on Instagram.

Seema Khan called the promo ‘too good’, while former Bigg Boss contestant Bandagi Kalra commented, “Waiting, it will be fun!” Fans expressed their excitement as well, with many dropping heart, heart-eyes and fire emojis. One called it ‘too crazy’.

Last week, Neha Bhasin was revealed as the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT. Divya Agarwal, Anusha Dandekar, Karan Nath and Ridhima Pandit’s names are also being associated with the show, although there is no official confirmation yet.

Earlier this month, Karan was announced as the host of Bigg Boss OTT. “#BiggBossOTT hoga itna Over The Top that only someone ekdum Over the Top could have matched the vibe. The one and only #KaranJohar, joins #BBOTT as the host. Ab toh itna crazy, itna Over the top hoga ki aap soch bhi nahi sakte (It’s going to be more over the top than you can even imagine). #ItnaOTT @karanjohar @voot,” an Instagram post by Voot Select read.

Salman will be the host of Bigg Boss 15.