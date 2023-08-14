Home / Entertainment / Web Series / BR Ambedkar's grandson lauds Radhika Apte's Dalit bride from Made in Heaven Season 2, Neeraj Ghaywan responds

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 14, 2023 05:59 PM IST

Prakash Ambedkar, Dalit activist and the grandson of BR Ambedkar, said he “absolutely loved the assertion, defiance and resistance” of Pallavi in the show.

There's one episode out of the seven in Made in Heaven Season 2 that's gotten everyone's attention, including BR Ambedkar's grandson and Dalit activist Prakash Ambedkar. He has lauded the fifth episode directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, where Radhika Apte plays a Dalit bride called Pallavi. (Also Read: Internet reacts to Radhika Apte's Dalit wedding episode in Made in Heaven: 'Stunned at how beautiful it was')

Radhika Apte in Made in Heaven Season 2
Prakash Ambedkar lauds Made in Heaven episode

Prakash Ambedkar took to Twitter on Monday and posted two screenshots from the Made in Heaven episode. In one, Radhika Apte's Pallavi says, “Everything is about the politics.” And in another, there's the viral shot of a Buddha portrait and a BR Ambedkar portrait from the Buddhist wedding in the episode.

Prakash wrote in the caption, “I absolutely loved the assertion, defiance and resistance of the Dalit woman character — Pallavi. For those Vanchits and Bahujans who have watched the episode — Assert your identity and only then you gain political prominence. As Pallavi puts it, ‘Everything is about the politics.’ Jai Bhim!”

Neeraj Ghaywan reacts

Neeraj, who has directed that episode of Made in Heaven Season 2, retweeted Prakash's compliment and also added in the caption, “This is everything! Thank you so much, sir! (two blue heart emojis).”

Neeraj has previously portrayed Dalit characters in his 2015 critically acclaimed film Masaan, starring Vicky Kaushal, Shweta Tripathi and Richa Chadha. He also explored the same in his short film that was a part of Netflix India's 2021 anthology Ajeeb Daastaans. It starred Konkona Sensharma and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Neeraj and Radhika's episode

The internet has been raving about the Buddhist wedding at the end of Neeraj's episode in the show. In the fifth episode of Made in Heaven season 2, titled The Heart Skipped a Beat, Pallavi Menke, an Ivy League lawyer and author has an inter-caste marriage. Pallavi, who is outspoken about her caste identity and wants to be treated as an 'equal', suggested her fiancé and she should marry in a Dalit-Buddhist wedding.

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Made in Heaven Season 2 is streaming on Prime Video India.

