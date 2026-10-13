Bryan Cranston is heartbroken by Breaking Bad co-star RJ Mitte's death, says they were planning to meet: ‘Devastating to hear he took his own life’

Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte's death at the age of 34 has left fans and co-stars mourning the loss of the actor. Bryan Cranston, who played his father in the acclaimed crime drama, paid an emotional tribute to his co-star, remembering his journey from a teenager on the show's set to an actor and disability rights advocate.

Bryan Cranston mourns RJ Mitte's death

Bryan Cranston pens emotional note for his on screen son RJ Mitte.

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On Monday, Bryan took to Instagram to share a picture with Mitte and express his grief. He wrote, "I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died. I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm. Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never - ever - allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination."

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{{^usCountry}} He added, "Always listening to the advice that his TV parents (Anna Gunn and myself) gave him - but being a teenager, sometimes mischievously ignoring the counsel in order to learn the hard way… He was one of the stars of a hit TV show - but still a kid. That kid was pretty raw when we started shooting the pilot in February of 2007, but little by little we watched him grow into a really fine actor. He parlayed his experience on the show to be a vocal advocate for performers with disabilities, and was the head of a philanthropic organization with a focus on helping the disabled community." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, "Always listening to the advice that his TV parents (Anna Gunn and myself) gave him - but being a teenager, sometimes mischievously ignoring the counsel in order to learn the hard way… He was one of the stars of a hit TV show - but still a kid. That kid was pretty raw when we started shooting the pilot in February of 2007, but little by little we watched him grow into a really fine actor. He parlayed his experience on the show to be a vocal advocate for performers with disabilities, and was the head of a philanthropic organization with a focus on helping the disabled community." {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What did Bryan Cranston say about RJ Mitte after his death? Cranston said he was heartbroken and remembered Mitte as the teenager who grew into a fine actor and disability rights advocate. He also said they had been texting about meeting for lunch a few weeks earlier. What was RJ Mitte's official cause of death? His representatives had not announced an official cause of death. Media reports described it as a possible suicide, but the circumstances were under investigation. Did RJ Mitte want to return to the story of the White family in Breaking Bad? In an interview days before his death, Mitte said he felt the White family’s story had unanswered questions and that there was more to tell. He added that any continuation would need to be done right.

Bryan recalled exchanging text messages with Mitte just a few weeks ago, when they were trying to arrange a lunch. He wrote, "All that promise and potential now is such a loss. It is especially devastating to hear that he took his own life. Why? We were texting each other just a few weeks ago - figuring out when we could meet for lunch. I don’t know if that lunch would have changed his future…But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed…I’ll miss you, son."

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Bryan also shared a message for anyone contemplating suicide, urging them to seek help. He wrote, "I can’t stop there without imploring anyone who is contemplating suicide to please call for the support you need at 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (https://988lifeline.org/). There is hope."

Mitte played Walter White Jr., the son of Bryan's character, Walter White, also known as Heisenberg, and Anna Gunn's Skyler White in the acclaimed crime drama.

About RJ Mitte's death

Mitte's death was confirmed by his representatives, who remembered him as an actor, philanthropist and passionate disability rights advocate. He was widely recognised for bringing his own experience of cerebral palsy to his portrayal of Walter White Jr. in Breaking Bad. No official cause of death has been announced by his representatives. TMZ reported that his death was a suicide, though the circumstances remain under investigation.