RJ Mitte spoke about wanting to revive his Breaking Bad character in final interview days before death: ‘There’s always more to be told’

RJ Mitte, the actor best known for playing Walter White Jr. in Breaking Bad, died at the age of 34 in Brownsville, Texas. Just seven days before his death, Mitte appeared on The Joe Vulpis Podcast, where he spoke about his character, the legacy of the hit series and the possibility of revisiting the White family’s story. RJ Mitte spoke about Breaking Bad in his final interview.

‘There’s always more to be told’ Mitte played the son of Bryan Cranston’s character, Walter “Heisenberg” White, and Anna Gunn’s Skyler White in the acclaimed crime drama. During the podcast interview, he suggested that the end of the series did not necessarily mean the end of the White family’s story.

He said, “I don’t think it was an end; I think it was really the end of Heisenberg’s journey. But I don’t think that was the end of Skyler and Walter and Holly’s journey. You know I think there’s a lot of unanswered questions there, that for them will probably never be answered. I think there’s still a big step for the White family. There’s always more to be told. But you got to tell it right.”