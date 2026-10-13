Who is RJ Mitte's girlfriend Kennedy Suarez? What we know about 'Breaking Bad' star's relationship

Mitte and Suarez had been friends for a decade before their bond developed into a romantic relationship. They reportedly began dating around 2020 and announced their engagement in October 2025.

He is survived by his longtime girlfriend and fiancée, Kennedy Suarez.

“Breaking Bad” actor RJ Mitte has reportedly died by suicide at the age of 34, according to TMZ.

Suarez frequently accompanied Mitte to public appearances and visited the sets of his film projects, helping with his day-to-day needs whenever required. She reportedly lived with Mitte in Brownsville, Texas.

When Mitte proposed Suarez Mitte and Suarez took a significant step in their relationship in October 2025, when the actor proposed on her 30th birthday.

He popped the question at the 56th annual Dia del Sol fundraising gala in Carlsbad, California. The event raised money for United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego, where Mitte served as a celebrity ambassador.

“I’m thrilled to have found my person, my partner in life who makes me want to be better, no matter what we’re doing,” Mitte told PEOPLE at the time.

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“Kennedy is my everything and I can’t wait to officially start our life together and see what adventures life takes us on next," the actor had said.