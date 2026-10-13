Who is RJ Mitte's girlfriend Kennedy Suarez? What we know about 'Breaking Bad' star's relationship
The couple shared a 10-year friendship before their relationship turned romantic, and they had been dating for five years.
“Breaking Bad” actor RJ Mitte has reportedly died by suicide at the age of 34, according to TMZ.
Who is RJ Mitte's girlfriend?
He is survived by his longtime girlfriend and fiancée, Kennedy Suarez.
Mitte and Suarez had been friends for a decade before their bond developed into a romantic relationship. They reportedly began dating around 2020 and announced their engagement in October 2025.
According to PEOPLE in October 2025, Suarez works remotely as a human resources generalist.
Also read | RJ Mitte, 'Breaking Bad' star who played Walter White Jr., dies at 34; tributes pour in
Suarez frequently accompanied Mitte to public appearances and visited the sets of his film projects, helping with his day-to-day needs whenever required. She reportedly lived with Mitte in Brownsville, Texas.
When Mitte proposed Suarez
Mitte and Suarez took a significant step in their relationship in October 2025, when the actor proposed on her 30th birthday.
He popped the question at the 56th annual Dia del Sol fundraising gala in Carlsbad, California. The event raised money for United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego, where Mitte served as a celebrity ambassador.
“I’m thrilled to have found my person, my partner in life who makes me want to be better, no matter what we’re doing,” Mitte told PEOPLE at the time.
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“Kennedy is my everything and I can’t wait to officially start our life together and see what adventures life takes us on next," the actor had said.
Mitte’s advocacy and charity work
The couple worked together on advocacy initiatives. Mitte served as president of his family’s Austin-based nonprofit, The Mitte Foundation, which focuses on supporting underserved communities across South Texas through funding and revitalization efforts. One of its initiatives is the Mitte Cultural District in Brownsville.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More