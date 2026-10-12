Tobey Maguire officiates ex-wife Jennifer Meyer’s wedding to billionaire heir days after divorce; Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bezos attend

Pictures from the wedding have been doing the rounds on social media. Jennifer and Geoff exchanged vows at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii in a ceremony attended by several A-list celebrities, including Rachel Zoe, Courteney Cox, Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos. Other celebrities at the wedding included Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa, Erin Foster, Kris Jenner and rapper Young Thug.

Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife and jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer, 49, tied the knot with music executive Geoff Ogunlesi , 34, on Saturday, October 10. What surprised fans was that the person who officiated the wedding was none other than Tobey himself. The ceremony took place just weeks after the former couple finalised their divorce, nearly a decade after separating.

Meyer’s wedding to Geoff comes shortly after her divorce from Tobey was finalised. The two officially ended their marriage on September 21, nearly 10 years after they separated and six years after filing for divorce. The former couple separated in October 2016 after nine years of marriage. Tobey and Jennifer share two children, daughter Ruby Sweetheart, 19, and son Otis Tobias, 17, who were also present at the wedding.

Their divorce took years to finalise after the couple initially separated in 2016 and delayed filing the official paperwork as they took time navigating private negotiations involving their assets, child custody and support arrangements.

Despite their separation, Jennifer and Tobey have maintained a close relationship and continued to co-parent their children.

Jennifer Meyer and Geoff Ogunlesi welcomed a baby girl Jennider and Geoff'swedding comes months after they welcomed a baby daughter earlier this year. Meyer confirmed the news in a social media post shared on Father’s Day, in which she paid tribute to Geoff. “A perfect month with our perfect baby girl. We love you the most @geoffo212 💫 Happy Father’s Day♥️,” she wrote.

Who is Geoff Ogunlesi? Geoff Ogunlesi is the son of billionaire investor Adebayo Ogunlesi. He is the founder and CEO of The Ogunlesi Group, an entertainment and music management company he launched in 2022. Based in Los Angeles, the company’s roster includes artists such as Young Thug, charlieonnafriday, Myles Frost and Alabama Barker.

Despite being the son of a billionaire investor, Ogunlesi has built a career in the entertainment industry and worked with several prominent names in hip-hop. His work in music management has established him as a figure in the industry beyond his family background.