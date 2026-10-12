Tobey Maguire officiates ex-wife Jennifer Meyer’s wedding to billionaire heir days after divorce; Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bezos attend
Jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer married music executive Geoff Ogunlesi in Hawaii, with her ex-husband, actor Tobey Maguire, officiating.
Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife and jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer, 49, tied the knot with music executive Geoff Ogunlesi, 34, on Saturday, October 10. What surprised fans was that the person who officiated the wedding was none other than Tobey himself. The ceremony took place just weeks after the former couple finalised their divorce, nearly a decade after separating.
Tobey Maguire officiates ex-wife’s wedding
Pictures from the wedding have been doing the rounds on social media. Jennifer and Geoff exchanged vows at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii in a ceremony attended by several A-list celebrities, including Rachel Zoe, Courteney Cox, Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos. Other celebrities at the wedding included Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa, Erin Foster, Kris Jenner and rapper Young Thug.
Meyer’s wedding to Geoff comes shortly after her divorce from Tobey was finalised. The two officially ended their marriage on September 21, nearly 10 years after they separated and six years after filing for divorce. The former couple separated in October 2016 after nine years of marriage. Tobey and Jennifer share two children, daughter Ruby Sweetheart, 19, and son Otis Tobias, 17, who were also present at the wedding.
Their divorce took years to finalise after the couple initially separated in 2016 and delayed filing the official paperwork as they took time navigating private negotiations involving their assets, child custody and support arrangements.
Despite their separation, Jennifer and Tobey have maintained a close relationship and continued to co-parent their children.
Jennifer Meyer and Geoff Ogunlesi welcomed a baby girl
Jennider and Geoff'swedding comes months after they welcomed a baby daughter earlier this year. Meyer confirmed the news in a social media post shared on Father’s Day, in which she paid tribute to Geoff. “A perfect month with our perfect baby girl. We love you the most @geoffo212 💫 Happy Father’s Day♥️,” she wrote.
Who is Geoff Ogunlesi?
Geoff Ogunlesi is the son of billionaire investor Adebayo Ogunlesi. He is the founder and CEO of The Ogunlesi Group, an entertainment and music management company he launched in 2022. Based in Los Angeles, the company’s roster includes artists such as Young Thug, charlieonnafriday, Myles Frost and Alabama Barker.
Despite being the son of a billionaire investor, Ogunlesi has built a career in the entertainment industry and worked with several prominent names in hip-hop. His work in music management has established him as a figure in the industry beyond his family background.
About Tobey Maguire
Tobey Maguire is best known for playing Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, in director Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, which began with the 2002 film and continued with Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007). He returned to the role in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, appearing alongside fellow Spider-Man actors Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.
Beyond the superhero franchise, Maguire has starred in several acclaimed films, including Seabiscuit (2003), Brothers (2009), The Great Gatsby (2013) and Pawn Sacrifice (2014), in which he portrayed chess grandmaster Bobby Fischer. He also appeared in Damien Chazelle’s 2022 film Babylon, playing James McKay, and served as an executive producer on the film.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More