RJ Mitte dies at 34: When 'Breaking Bad' star spoke about living with cerebral palsy

RJ Mitte, who became widely known as Walter White Jr. in Breaking Bad, has died at 34. The actor, who lived with cerebral palsy, used his experience to push for better representation of disabled people in Hollywood. His representatives confirmed his death in Brownsville, Texas, on Monday. RJ Mitte dies at 34. (Instagram/ @rjmitte)

Cause of death The cause of death has not been officially announced so far.

However, county official told TMZ that RJ has died by possible suicide.

In a statement, a representative for Mitte said, “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte. Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion."

RJ Mitte and cerebral palsy According to Variety, Mitte had cerebral palsy, just like his Breaking Bad character Walt Jr. Throughout his acting career, he spoke up for disability representation in Hollywood.

His reps said he drew from his own life with cerebral palsy to bring authenticity to the role. They also said he built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion.

Mitte was an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s. He was also president of his own charity, the Mitte Foundation. It supported different philanthropic efforts and challenged stereotypes about people with disabilities.

Also read: RJ Mitte, 'Breaking Bad' star who played Walter White Jr., dies at 34; tributes pour in

What RJ Mitte said about disabled actors In 2016, Mitte said he hoped there would be more chances for disabled actors in Hollywood, as per The Wrap. He was set to co-host the Paralympic Games on Channel 4 at the time in 2016.

“I’m really looking forward to co-presenting the Paralympics and I truly hope Rio 2016 will open up further opportunities for other disabled actors in TV,” Mitte said.

According to the Irish Examiner cited by The Wrap, the actor said the Paralympics gave him a special platform to raise awareness about this issue. As per the report, 75 percent of its presenting team is made up of people with disabilities.

“If we can make this happen, we will in turn help change attitudes towards disability across the world,” he said in 2016.

Mitte said, “I wouldn’t be in the position I am in today without my disability.” He added, “I utilized everything I know about living with cerebral palsy for my role in ‘Breaking Bad.’ It was my acting ability that landed me the role, although my disability helped get me the part of Walt Junior- like everyone else, I went through a grueling audition process.”

Also read: Who is RJ Mitte's girlfriend Kennedy Suarez? What we know about 'Breaking Bad' star's relationship

Mitte also played Mind Master in the Netflix superhero series “The Guardians of Justice.” His other credits include 2017’s “The Recall” and 2020’s “The Oak Room.”

He appeared in this year’s “Talking to Strangers” and had a handful of projects in pre-production and production.