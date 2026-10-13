RJ Mitte, 'Breaking Bad' star who played Walter White Jr., dies at 34; tributes pour in

RJ Mitte, the actor best known for playing Walter White Jr., on Breaking Bad, has died at age 34. According to TMZ, he died on Monday in Brownsville, Texas. Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte dies at 34. (X)

His representatives confirmed the news of his passing in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter: "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte."

No official cause of death has been announced by his representatives. TMZ reported that his death was a suicide, though the circumstances remain under investigation.

Mitte appeared throughout all five seasons of Breaking Bad. Like his character, Mitte had cerebral palsy, which was diagnosed when he was three years old.

Beyond acting, Mitte was a prominent disability rights advocate and philanthropist who used his platform to champion greater representation and inclusion for people with disabilities. He served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s and was president of the Mitte Foundation, supporting initiatives focused on disability awareness and inclusion.

Mitte was engaged to Kennedy Suarez, with whom he shared a long-standing friendship before their relationship turned romantic around 2020. The couple dated for approximately five years before getting engaged.

Mitte proposed to Suarez on October 10, 2025, on her 30th birthday, during the 56th annual Día del Sol fundraising gala for United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego.

The event was held at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad, California. Mitte, who served as an ambassador for the organization, reportedly got down on one knee during the occasion.

Tributes pour in Following reports of Mitte's death, fans took to social media to remember his performance in Breaking Bad and celebrate his advocacy work.

One fan wrote on social media: “RJ Mitte made Walt Jr. so real and heartfelt. He showed the world that disability doesn’t define a person. Rest in peace—you’ll always be part of the Breaking Bad family."

Another fan shared: “Heartbroken. RJ’s performance was pure and full of quiet strength. He made every scene with Bryan Cranston and Anna Gunn hit harder. Gone way too soon.”

A third posted: “Not many talk about how brilliantly he acted while living with cerebral palsy. Thank you for the representation and the laughs with the breakfast scenes. RIP RJ Mitte.”

A fourth tribute read: “OMG… no! So sorry to see this sad news. Breaking Bad fans, including myself, will miss him dearly. Sincere condolences to his family.”

A fifth fan reflected: “RJ took a character that could have been one-note and made him the moral center of the show at times. His advocacy work mattered just as much as his acting. Rest easy.”

A sixth simply stated: “Rest in peace to RJ Mitte. The world lost a kind soul and a true advocate today.”