When 'Breaking Bad' star RJ Mitte appeared on 'Hannah Montana' with Miley Cyrus

RJ Mitte, the actor and disability rights advocate who played Walter White Jr on Breaking Bad, has died at 34. He is best known as the son of Bryan Cranston’s character. RJ Mitte, who played Walt Jr. on Breaking Bad, appeared in a 2007 episode of Hannah Montana. (X) Mitte died Monday in Brownsville, Texas, his reps announced. In a statement, they said, “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist and passionate disability rights advocate R.J. Mitte.” County official told TMZ that RJ has died by possible suicide. When RJ Mitte appeared on Hannah Montana Before Breaking Bad, Mitte was an unknown teen actor. In 2007 he got his first small-screen acting credit as an extra on Hannah Montana.

Deep Dive Which Hannah Montana episode did RJ Mitte appear in? What role did RJ Mitte play on Hannah Montana? Did RJ Mitte appear on Hannah Montana before Breaking Bad?

He appeared in an episode titled “Schooly Bully,” in which Miley Cyrus’ character is picked on by a new girl. Mitte was credited as “School Jock” on IMDb and played a bystander in the episode. In the episode, he wore a blue letterman jacket in some scenes and a green polo shirt in others. Here is the clip of the scene: