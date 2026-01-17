Miley Cyrus returning as Hannah Montana? Truth behind viral claim ahead of show's 20th anniversary

Yet another fan page noted “According to a reliable insider, the tickets of ‘Hannah Montana: One Night Only’ concert will be available in early next month and will be at Madison Square Garden. If the demand be crazy, they will probably moving for a stadium and will plan a WORLD tour.”

Another added, “Miley Cyrus is reportedly working on getting a one night only 20th Anniversary Hannah Montana put together and if all plans go through it will be at Madison Square Garden. Tickets could be available as early as next month.”

One fan page on X wrote “Miley Cyrus rumored to soon return as Hannah Montana for a One Night Only Concert at the legendary Madison Square Garden in March, with a Disney+ presale, according to insiders.”

Several social media profiles are abuzz with the rumor that Cyrus will return as Montana for a ‘one night only’ concert at the Madison Square Gardens, in New York City.

Hannah Montana fans can't stay calm as Miley Cyrus might be returning to her Disney channel roots. The sitcom celebrates its 20th anniversary this March and there's speculation that the 33-year-old might be heavily involved.

However, these rumors come from unverified profiles and there is no official word from Cyrus or Disney yet. In December 2025, Cyrus had teased the possibility of the same.

Will there be a Hannah Montana concert? What to know Speaking to Variety, Cyrus had offered a peak into her plans for Hannah Montana's 20th anniversary. “Something that they always say in ‘Avatar’ is ‘I see you’ — and that’s something really important that I want the fans to feel during the ‘Hannah-versary,’” she said.

Cyrus added, “Someone called it the ‘Hannah’ anniversary the other day, and I was like ‘No, no, no, it’s the ‘Hannah-versary'. I want the fans to really feel seen. They know that I appreciate them, but I also see like their growth. Because I have these moments all the time where people celebrate my evolution, but I see theirs as much as they see mine.”

When asked about the possibility of in-person festivities, like a concert tour, the Wrecking Ball singer replied “TBD. That’s still in the works. Everything takes time. I want to make something that’s meaningful, thoughtful and really satisfying for the fans.”

More recently, Cyrus again confirmed to Variety that she was involved in plans for the milestone date. “Absolutely. We're working hard on them,” she said. Cyrus further teased fans about her returning as Hannah Montana, by pointing to her blonde hairstyle and saying “You see the bangs.”

Earlier, Cyrus had expressed an interest to do something special for the 20th anniversary, noting that without the character, she might not have been thrust into the limelight the way she was. However, there is no official word of a tour and the singer had previously indicated she was not interested in touring either. The ‘Hannah-versary’ is on March 24.