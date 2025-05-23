Miley Cyrus opens up about sobriety and how it’s changed her life: 'That is like my God'

Singer Miley Cyrus has made some significant lifestyle changes over the years – she quit drinking in 2020 and said this choice positively impacted her life. In a May 21 interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, Miley got candid about her sobriety journey and credited sobriety with changing her life, stating it's 'like her God' and something she 'needs' and 'lives for'. Also read | Considering Dry January? Tom Holland says sobriety changed his life: ‘You’ll never wake up and wish you had a drink’ Miley Cyrus attends the Met Gala on May 5, 2025, in New York. (File Photo/ AP)

Here's what Miley Cyrus said:

She said: “The sobriety is like, that’s like my God. I need it, I live for it. I mean that it’s changed my entire life.” The singer also reflected on briefly drinking again during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown before quitting for good, and said, “I know I needed to fall one more time. And I just, I had to. It just never would have happened this way. I just never would have been sitting here.”

In November 2020, Miley had discussed why she had chosen sobriety for herself in another interview with Zane Lowe, and said it was a personal choice as she knew she wasn’t 'a moderation person' and needed to quit drinking alcohol completely.

She had said: “I don’t think that everyone has to be sober, everyone has to do what’s best for them... I don’t have a problem with drinking, I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past (a certain) level... I’ve just been wanting to wake up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.