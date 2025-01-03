Considering Dry January? Tom Holland says sobriety changed his life: ‘You’ll never wake up & wish you had a drink’

If you’re considering trying Dry January this year, you’re in good company! Taking a month off from alcohol can lead to a range of benefits, from weight loss to better sleep, improved mood, and reduced liver fat and blood sugar levels. One person who’s been through it — and who’s more than willing to share his journey — is Hollywood actor Tom Holland. In a recent interview with Men’s Health, the Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) star shared his experience with sobriety, offering both inspiration and practical advice for those taking part in Dry January. Tom Holland opens up about staying sober

Tom's journey into sobriety

In January 2022, Tom decided to take a break from alcohol, initially committing to just one month. He quickly realized how deeply alcohol was intertwined with his social life. “Every Friday after work was a write-off: Let’s get drunk and have a good time,” Tom admitted. “I didn’t have bad experiences, but I would drink enough so that I would ruin my next day.” This realisation was especially clear after an eye-opening conversation with his brother; Tom found that alcohol was something he craved, even in social situations where others weren’t drinking. “It was a bit of an eye-opening moment for me and for him,” he said referring to his brother. “It’s really helpful when the people closest to you start going, ‘Are you sure?’” Despite these struggles, Holland continued to push forward, staying sober for a second month, then a third, and eventually reaching the six-month mark.

The ‘no-hangover’ benefits of sobriety

As the months passed, Holland began to experience the unexpected benefits of sobriety. He found joy in waking up early on Saturday mornings to play golf — something he never had the energy for in the past after a night of drinking. He also discovered he could handle stressful situations with more ease. Holland recalls working on The Crowded Room in 2022, where tensions ran high on set. “There was quite a lot of animosity on that set,” he says. “It was not a very harmonious place, and there was a lot of arguing and butting heads.” Instead of turning to alcohol to cope, Holland chose to stay sober and handle the situation head-on. “I thought, If I start drinking again now, with all this going on, it’s gonna get worse, right?”

Support from loved ones was imperative to his journey

Throughout his journey, Holland didn’t rely on formal treatment but leaned heavily on the support of friends, family, and colleagues. He shared a pivotal moment early in his sobriety when a conversation with his lawyer helped him navigate his cravings. “He gave me a really poignant piece of advice that helped me get through everything, which was: You’ll never wake up the morning after a night out and wish you had a drink.” That advice stuck with him. Holland had often found that one drink would lead to another, and eventually, he’d go too far.

By the time his 26th birthday rolled around, the Broadway actor had been sober for six months. Instead of planning a grand party to celebrate, he didn’t feel the urge to drink at all. Now, more than two years into his sobriety, Holland has emerged as a vocal advocate for sober living.

Takeaways for those participating in Dry January

If you’re participating in Dry January, take note from Tom's interview: it’s okay to have moments of doubt. His story is a reminder that taking a break from alcohol can only lead to positive changes, no matter how difficult it may seem at first. Remember that the benefits are real; with support from friends, family, or professional networks, it’s possible to make it through this month and beyond!