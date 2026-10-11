'Trump Ocean'? Trump floats renaming Atlantic or Pacific by 2028

President Donald Trump has said he wants to rename an ocean and a river before 2028. His remarks at a rally in Clarksville, Tennessee, have drawn reactions on social media, with some people mocking the idea and criticizing his focus on renaming places. US President Donald Trump speaks during a Republican campaign rally at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee. (REUTERS)

Trump spoke about the plan during a rally on Saturday evening. He said he was considering the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean and suggested names such as “Trump Ocean” or “Ocean of the Americas."

But there are two rives he will not rename: the Mississippi and the Hudson.

What did Trump say? Trump announced that he wants to change the name of an ocean and a river before he leaves office in 2028.

Trump said he would not rename the Hudson River because he admires English explorer Henry Hudson, after whom it was named. He also said he would keep the Mississippi River's name, adding that he loves Mississippi, a state he has won in the last three elections.

“We’ve got the Gulf, we’ve got a beautiful lake, and now somebody said, ‘You need a river,’” Trump said. “I don’t want to change the name of the Hudson River. Henry Hudson, he did a good job sailing up that sucker a long time ago.”

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What name does he have in mind? Trump said he is thinking of renaming either the Atlantic or the Pacific.

He said “So we need a river and we need an ocean. So I was thinking either the Atlantic or the Pacific. We call it Trump Ocean, or Ocean of the Americas. Something like that.”

He added, “No, before I get out, I think we should have an ocean and we need a great river. Now, I’m not changing the name of the Mississippi. I love Mis. we won that state by so much.”