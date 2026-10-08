Judge Orders Officials to Save Evidence in Christa Pike’s Failed Execution

A Tennessee judge ordered the state Department of Correction to preserve all evidence related to the botched execution of death-row inmate Christa Pike. Luke Ihnen, one of Christa Pike’s attorneys, speaking in court in Nashville on Wednesday. Judge I’Ashea Myles on Wednesday sided with a motion filed by Pike’s legal team to preserve the evidence. The judge instructed the state Department of Correction to maintain “anything that was in the actual room” where the execution was supposed to take place. That included waste or anything related to the lethal-injection drugs used during the failed procedure, Myles said. Pike got two doses of pentobarbital, a sedative that at least 17 states use for capital punishment. The execution failed after the Tennessee Department of Correction couldn’t properly administer the lethal drugs.

Deep Dive What evidence was ordered to be preserved regarding Christa Pike's failed execution? Why did Christa Pike wake up after her failed execution attempt? How does Christa Pike's case impact future executions in Tennessee?

She was rushed to a Nashville-area hospital where she was intubated and put on a ventilator, her lawyers said in a court filing. Hospital staff worked to clear the pentobarbital from her system, they said. “On Monday night, it was our understanding that Christa was brain dead and that life support would be removed the next day,” said Randy Spivey, one of her lawyers. “But on Tuesday, to the shock of everyone, including me, including her team, including the medical team, Christa woke up and began talking.” Pike wanted to know where she was, Spivey said. “She is angry and confused about everything right now,” he said. Spivey said Pike, 50 years old, has a long road to recovery. She has a blood clot in one of her arms, pneumonia and is unable to swallow. She is unable to move either of her arms, he said. It is unknown what function she will have in her arms, he said.

Christa Pike in an appearance in court in April 2012.