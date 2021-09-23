Divya Agarwal says she’d behave differently with Salman Khan than she did with Karan Johar: ‘Won’t be that mean’

Divya Agarwal created history on Saturday to become the first winner of Bigg Boss OTT. Over six weeks, she established herself as a strong player who never shied away from saying what was on her mind, even if it meant getting into a heated argument with host Karan Johar.

In the very first Sunday Ka Vaar episode, Divya was pulled up by Karan, and she said later on the show that she had to ‘suffer’ due to his comments. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she explained how she was affected. “I was quite offended because it was the first Weekend Ka Vaar,” she said, adding that interacting with the host is ‘like an affirmation’ for the contestant. “Somebody from the outside is coming and talking to you, clearing out things, showing you the game in a very subtle manner so that you try and understand what’s going on outside.”

With the ‘power of truth’ on her side, Divya said that she was unfazed by who stood in front of her. “When I haven’t said and done those things, if Karan Johar is still coming and telling me that ‘you have done something like this’... No matter what, I am not going to accept that. I have the power of truth that doesn’t see your age, your gender, your experience, your power, your position, nothing at all. I was quite confident about it and yes, I got a little mean, but that was just only to protect myself because I felt like everything and everyone is going against me,” she said.

Recently, in an interview, Divya said that she would love to be a part of Bigg Boss 15, if offered, and admitted to being a ‘little scared’ of Salman Khan. Hypothetically, if she were a contestant on the show, would her behaviour with him be different from the way she behaved with Karan?

“I know one thing for sure that Salman Khan has crazy pointers about everybody and he has a very different point of view about things. He would think from every angle and I am always scared of those people who would control my mental balance and just make me doubt myself. I think Salman is very capable of making me go into that self-doubt mode but I will try my level best,” she said.

“The only behaviour change would be I won’t be that mean (laughs). Jitna tareeke se main samjha sakti hoon (I would explain as calmly as I can) because when I saw my clips, I was just like, ‘Oh my God, I am just at it and I am screaming.’ This time, it will be a little calmer but I will not restrain what I want to say, even if it is Salman Khan, even if it was my father, even if it was my brother or anybody in front of me, I wouldn’t restrain myself,” she added.