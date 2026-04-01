Divya Dutta calls her marital rape drama Chiraiya must watch for families: It’s about a family, should be seen together
Divya Dutta stars in the new JioHotstar drama Chiraiya, which deals with marital rape, abuse, and the concept of implied consent within a marriage.
Chiraiya, the new JioHotstar show starring Divya Dutta, has sparked conversations about the theme it touches. The social drama talks about consent within marriage and even brings into question the law’s standing on marital rape. In a freewheeling chat about the show and cinema’s power to bring a change, Divya talks to Hindustan Times about the significance of Chiraiya, its ambition, and more.
Divya Dutta on Chiraiya's significance
Right from the outset, Divya makes it clear that she does not see Chiraiya as a show just for women. “One feels with the subject matter that ye sirf auratein dekhengi (only women will watch). The way every spice of life has been sprinkled into it, and the roles the men play, make it a watch for everyone,” she says.
Chiraiya has been written and created by Divy Nidhi Sharma, something that Divya points out. “It’s amazing that a show like this has been written by a guy.” The National Award-winning actor says what drew her to the story was not just its message, but also the way it is told. “It is a story that should be told and told this way, where you are not preaching or sloganeering. It was relatable, and it could be the story of any woman,” she says.
In Chiraiya, Divya plays Kamlesh, a small-town housewife who must stand against her own family and in-laws when her sister-in-law speaks out about the abuse she endures in her marriage. Kamlesh begins as a character who does not understand the ‘need’ for consent within marriage. Divya admits the character is far removed from her own thoughts on the issue. “I had to leave Divya, because I could question a lot of things,” she says. But the actor emphasises that Kamlesh’s journey of learning is the fulcrum of the show. She explains, “The journey she takes is the journey of every woman. Somewhere, all of us have had a setback, a crisis, after which we have to rise above our comfort zone.”
‘This is a show everyone should watch together’
It is a long-held notion that stories with such sensitive subject matter do not make for wide family viewing, particularly in a society like India that does not talk about sex, abuse, and marital abuse openly. But Divya says that is precisely why Chiraiya should be watched together by families. “This is a show everyone can and should watch together because it will stir some emotions. It’s a family watch. When it’s a subject like this, about a family, why should it not be seen by a family together,” she says.
It has been debated whether films and TV shows have the power to bring about real social change. Divya says the hope is to start conversations. Change will follow. “The visual medium is very powerful, especially OTT, because it is right in your household. You are watching it at your convenience. As an industry, it is our responsibility ki aur kuch nahi kar sakte to awareness to kar sakte hain (if we can’t do anything else, the least we can do is spread awareness),” she argues.
Chiraiya also stars Sanjay Mishra, Prasanna Bisht, Siddharth Shaw, Faisal Rashid, Tinnu Anand, and Sarita Joshi. The six-episode drama, directed by Shashant Shah, is streaming on JioHotstar.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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